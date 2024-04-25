Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu Meets with Assistant-Secretary-General for Programme Planning, Finance and Budget and Controller in the Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance of the United Nations Chandramouli Ramanathan

On April 24, 2024, Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu met with visiting United Nations (UN) Controller and Assistant Secretary-General for Programme Planning, Finance and Budget in the Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance Chandramouli Ramanathan.

Miao Deyu stated that China, as the second largest contributor to both the regular and peacekeeping budgets of the UN, has always firmly supported the work of the UN, conscientiously fulfilled its financial obligations, and made contributions to the cause of international peace, security and development with practical actions. The financial management of the UN should keep pace with the times, be derived from member states, used for member states, and serve member states, continuously strengthen budget control and management, and scientifically and reasonably utilize regular and peacekeeping budgets. China is ready to maintain communication with the Secretariat on the financial management of the UN.

Chandramouli Ramanathan highly appreciated China's contribution to the work of the UN, thanked China for providing strong support to the Secretariat with practical actions, and expressed willingness to strengthen communication and cooperation with China in the field of financial management to enhance the financial management level of the UN.