PHILIPPINES, April 25 - Press Release

April 25, 2024 Robin Open to Amend Constitution's Political, Economic Provisions via Constitutional Convention Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla is open to pushing a Constitutional Convention (Con-Con) to amend economic and political provisions of the 1987 Constitution. Padilla, who chairs the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, said he will seek help from two former Finance Secretaries to make sure the Con-Con will not be too expensive. "Kasi nang nag-uusap kanina, halos lahat ng expert sinasabi nila bakit utay-utay pa, bakit hindi sabayin. Sabi (ng) legis, siguro isulong natin ang con-con. Gusto natin talagang ang Constitution, kasi may nagsabi kanina na expert, ang linaw ng pagkakasabi, bakit naman isa-isa. Di ba pagusapan nang buo (Almost all the experts at today's hearing said many provisions need to be amended simultaneously and not one provision at a time)," he said in an interview Wednesday night. Padilla said he plans to file a resolution to the effect as early as this coming week. He said there is a need to amend the economic and political provisions of the Charter, after resource persons at Wednesday's hearing cited problems with provisions of the 1987 Constitution. One involved the call of councilors to extend the terms of local officials to five years instead of three, to have enough time to implement their programs. Interior Assistant Secretary Romeo Benitez noted three years is too short as the first year is a honeymoon period, the second is for serious work, and the third is to prepare for the next elections. "Sinasabi ng nasa local government, dapat 5 years. Kailangan pagaralan (Three years may be too short for local government posts - five years would be better. We must study this)," said Padilla. Also, Padilla said he would seek help from former Finance Secretaries Margarito Teves and Romulo Neri to ensure the Con-Con will not cost too much. "Narinig nyo ang expert kanina ... malinaw na malinaw na sinabi nila, old na po. Hindi na po natutugma sa panahon ngayon ang Constitution natin (You heard the experts. They clearly said the Constitution is old and no longer in tune with the times)," he said. Robin, Bukas sa Pagsulong ng Constitutional Convention Para Amyendahin ang Saligang Batas Bukas si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sa pagsulong ng Constitutional Convention (Con-Con) para amyendahin ang ilang economic at political provisions ng Saligang Batas. Ani Padilla, na tagapangulo ng Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, hihingi siya ng tulong sa dalawang dating Finance Secretary para tiyaking hindi masyadong magastos ang Con-Con. "Kasi nang nag-uusap kanina, halos lahat ng expert sinasabi nila bakit utay-utay pa, bakit hindi sabayin. Sabi (ng) legis, siguro isulong natin ang con-con. Gusto natin talagang ang Constitution, kasi may nagsabi kanina na expert, ang linaw ng pagkakasabi, bakit naman isa-isa. Di ba pagusapan nang buo," aniya sa panayam Miyerkules ng gabi. Balak ni Padilla na ihain ang bagong resolusyon para rito sa susunod na linggo. Ayon kay Padilla, kailangan nang isabay ang pagbabago sa economic at political na probisyon, matapos iginiit ng ilang dumalo sa pagdinig ng komite niya na may problema ang ilang probisyon ng 1987 Constitution. Isa rito ang panawagan ng mga konsehal na kailangang limang taon ang termino ng lokal na opisyal sa halip na tatlo, para may sapat na panahong ipatupad ang kanilang mga programa. Ayon kay Interior Assistant Secretary Romeo Benitez, maiksi ang tatlong taon dahil sa unang taon ay honeymoon period, ang pangalawang taon ay seryosong trabaho, at ang pangatlong taon ay para sa paghahanda sa susunod na halalan. "Sinasabi ng nasa local government, dapat 5 years. Kailangan pagaralan," ani Padilla. Dagdag ni Padilla, hihingi siya ng tulong kay dating Finance Secretaries Margarito Teves at Romulo Neri para tiyaking hindi sobrang laki ang gagastusin sa Con-Con. "Narinig nyo ang expert kanina ... malinaw na malinaw na sinabi nila, old na po. Hindi na po natutugma sa panahon ngayon ang Constitution natin," ani Padilla.