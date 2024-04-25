CHIZ URGES BI TO PROVIDE EVIDENCE ON ALLEGATIONS VS CHINESE STUDENTS

Amid mounting concerns over the presence of Chinese students in the Cagayan region, Sen. Chiz Escudero has called upon the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to intensify its scrutiny and provide evidence regarding allegations that some of them may be acting as spies.

Escudero emphasized that until proven otherwise, the accusations against these Chinese nationals remain baseless, unfair and should not cause undue alarm, even in the light of the ongoing territorial dispute with China in the West Philippine Sea.

"Sa ngayon ay wala pa tayong dapat ipangamba maliban na lamang kung may sapat na katibayan o ebidensya," the senator said in a media interview today (April 25).

He added: "Pero kung ang mga basehan lamang ay dahil may base ang Tsina sa West Philippine Sea (WPS), na may isyu tayo ngayon sa kanila kaya malamang espiya ang mga estudyanteng Chinese nationals sa Cagayan kaya dapat ipagbawalang ang mga iyan, hindi naman siguro dapat ganun."

The veteran legislator stressed that in the event of a Senate investigation, the BI should be the first agency summoned.

The BI officials' role, he said, would be to shed light on the matter and ascertain whether any lapses have occurred in fulfilling their responsibilities.

"Ang uunahin dapat nating ipatatawag ay ang Immigration. Bakit nila pinapasok kung talagang walang patunay na ang mga Chinese na iyan ay mag aaaral dito at nag-apply na lamang (ng student visa) nang dumating na sa bansa?" Escudero asked.

"Kung talagang may duda na mga espiya ang mga iyan ay bakit hindi ginawa ng Bureau of Immigration ang kanilang trabaho? Katulad lamang iyan ng naging problema sa POGO. Reklamo sila ng reklamo dahil ang dami raw Chinese sa POGO. Ang tanong ko, paano ba iyan nakapasok dito? Bakit pinayagan ng BI at sino ba ang kumita d'yan kung saka-sakali" he said, referring to the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators.