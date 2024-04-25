Submit Release
CHIPS for America and SelectUSA: Resources for Supporting International Business Attraction in the Semiconductor Industry

In partnership with SelectUSA, CHIPS for America will host a webinar focused on how economic development organizations can support international businesses in the semiconductor industry new to or unfamiliar with operating in the U.S. market.  With the efforts led by CHIPS for America to build a domestic semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem and develop vibrant and sustainable semiconductor clusters around the country, many communities are experiencing an influx of activity from international firms.  This will serve as an informational discussion of the services and resources available through the U.S. Department of Commerce to support efforts to attract new business investment into their communities and provide assistance to companies who may be unfamiliar with navigating the U.S. business landscape.  Information will be targeted to state and local economic developers, but participation is welcome by all who are interested. 

