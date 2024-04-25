New Haven Barracks / DUI, DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5001758
TROOPER: Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 04/24/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 22A / Cross Rd, Bridport, VT
VIOLATION: DUI, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Derrick A. Morin
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/24/2024 at 2014 hours, the Vermont State Police - New Haven Barracks initiated a traffic stop on VT RT 22A for a vehicle speeding 87 mph in a 50 mph zone. During the traffic stop Troopers observed signs of impairment on the operator, he was arrested at the scene and released after processing at the New Haven Barracks. Morin was cited to appear in Addison County Court for Criminal DLS and DUI on 05/13/2024 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/13/2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County
MUG SHOT: Included.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.