New Haven Barracks / DUI, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B5001758

TROOPER: Gabriel Schrauf                        

STATION: New Haven Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 04/24/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 22A / Cross Rd, Bridport, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Derrick A. Morin                                       

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 04/24/2024 at 2014 hours, the Vermont State Police - New Haven Barracks initiated a traffic stop on VT RT 22A for a vehicle speeding 87 mph in a 50 mph zone. During the traffic stop Troopers observed signs of impairment on the operator, he was arrested at the scene and released after processing at the New Haven Barracks. Morin was cited to appear in Addison County Court for Criminal DLS and DUI on 05/13/2024 at 1230 hours. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/13/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County

MUG SHOT: Included.

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

