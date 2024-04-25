ASU Police Department honors outstanding service with annual awards

By Jason Weber, ASU Police Department

The Arizona State University Police Department recognized department members for their distinguished service in supporting the campus community during a ceremony held April 19 in Tempe.

These team members have gone above and beyond, and have demonstrated their deep commitment to keeping our campuses and greater community a safe one for all, according to ASU Chief of Police Michael Thompson.

“While these are just a small representation of our department, keep in mind that every member of the Arizona State University Police Department does great things,” Thompson said.

Officer Rebecca Garcia was honored as the "Sworn Officer of the Year" for her unwavering commitment to community outreach and crisis intervention. She was recognized for her tireless efforts and positive attitude, which have made a significant impact on the ASU community.

Jeffrey Nix received the "Police Aide of the Year" award for his outstanding assistance in various investigations, including cases that extended beyond the ASU campus. He was honored for his dedication to teamwork and his willingness to go above and beyond his duties, which have been instrumental in solving crimes and ensuring the safety of the community.

Sergeant Jason Fulmer, now promoted to lieutenant, was recognized as the "Sworn Supervisor of the Year." Fulmer's leadership and mentorship was recognized as being instrumental in the professional development of his colleagues, resulting in numerous promotions within the department.

Jennifer Feichtel was honored as the "Civilian Staff of the Year" for her administrative skills and dedication to keeping the department running smoothly. It was noted that, despite facing challenging responsibilities, Feichtel's determination and proactive approach have been instrumental in maintaining operational efficiency.

Deanna Whattam received the "Civilian Supervisor of the Year" award for her professionalism and dedication to improving departmental functions. Whattam's leadership and commitment to excellence was touted as being instrumental in enhancing the overall experience for both staff and community members.

Additionally, several individuals were recognized with commendation awards for their outstanding acts of service. Officer Juan Padilla received the "Certificate of Commendation" for his swift and decisive actions during a roadside emergency, and Sergeant Morgan Davis and Officer Juan Padilla were both awarded the "Lifesaving Award" for their courageous actions in responding to medical emergencies.