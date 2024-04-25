Matt Carter Staff Spirit Awards program honors legacy of ASU employee

In December 2023, the W. P. Carey School of Business lost colleague and friend Matt Carter.

Carter joined the school in 2013 and was a member of the facilities department throughout his time at ASU, ultimately serving as manager of administrative support operations.

He helped make McCord Hall, the home of the W. P. Carey School of Business, an inviting place for students, faculty, staff and visitors alike.

In recognition of 10 years of exemplary service to the W. P. Carey School community and to continue his legacy, the school began a new Matt Carter Staff Spirit Awards program to recognize staff who go above and beyond.

The school accepted nominations in March for colleagues who regularly display remarkable dedication to the school, kindness towards everyone and unwavering spirit.

The nominating committee reviewed 66 nominations, which were narrowed down to three awardees selected by a committee of school leadership and Carter’s family.

“It was inspiring to see the breadth of spirit displayed across W. P. Carey, and the enthusiasm for recognizing and remembering Matt,” said Jennifer Mareiro, director of human resources and inclusive excellence at W. P. Carey. “Matt’s loss was felt deeply across the school because of his larger-than-life presence over the last 10 years. We are honored to celebrate his life with these new awards.”

The winners of this year’s inaugural Matt Carter Staff Spirit Awards, along with a highlight from their nominations, are:

Paul Alvarado, general maintenance mechanic, facilities

“Paul has developed a great rapport with everyone in W. P. Carey and is quick to respond to issues as they arise. Maintenance requires teamwork and Paul works closely with his fellow facilities staff on a daily basis to keep the buildings and spaces maintained. Many maintenance issues require quick fixes with limited resources. In this regard, Paul is innovative with facilities repairs and sources materials in stock or from spare parts to solve things sustainably.”

Erica Day, associate director of student academic services, Graduate Programs Office

“I cannot think of a person who exemplifies 'business is personal' more than Erica. ... She treats her co-workers and the MBA students as members of her circle. Like Matt, Erica understands others and makes you feel welcome, respected and impactful in any room you share with her. I cannot thank her enough for her partnership, her leadership, her innovation in ensuring student needs are met, and her W. P. Carey spirit.”

Angelina Saric, business operations manager senior, Department of Information Systems

“From onboarding to helping with scheduling, from management to academic calendar planning, she consistently goes above and beyond to assist her colleagues. ... A champion for current, former and prospective future students, Angie is deeply invested in their success. Her guidance and support extend beyond the classroom, impacting students' lives and futures in significant ways. Her dedication to student success is a testament to her compassion and commitment to education.”

The Matt Carter Staff Spirit Award honorees are recognized with a $1,000 award and commemorative certificate. The awards were announced at the school's 2024 ASU Sun Devil Service Awards luncheon.

“We are proud of the culture at W. P. Carey. It is truly a place where you can feel the support, encouragement, and passion of your colleagues,” said Ohad Kadan, Charles J. Robel Dean of the W. P. Carey School of Business. “The Matt Carter Staff Spirit Awards reward staff who play key roles in building that strong culture, and help us honor a revered member of the W. P. Carey community.”