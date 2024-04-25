Barrett Honors College to host nature walks for science, relaxation

Barrett, The Honors College at Arizona State University is gearing up to participate in the City Nature Challenge (CNC) for the fourth consecutive year.

This annual event, taking place April 26–29, is one of the largest citizen science initiatives in the world. Data and observations collected during CNC are valuable resources for the scientific community, including researchers who use information for biodiversity studies, urban planning and environmental conservation.

Students, faculty, staff and alumni are encouraged to observe and document plants and animals through the iNaturalist application. Participants can join the Barrett project here.

The Barrett community has been preparing for CNC this month with nature walks to learn about logging observations on iNaturalist.

On April 8, Barrett students used black lights to explore and observe nocturnal species at the West Valley campus, and on April 10, honors students took a nature walk through the Polytechnic campus.

Barrett students will explore the urban environs of the Downtown Phoenix campus from noon to 4 p.m. April 26. The walk will begin in the Barrett Suite in the Mercado complex.

A nature walk for Barrett students at the Tempe campus will be from noon to 3 p.m. April 29, starting in the Great Court at the Barrett Tempe complex. Registration is not required for either walk. Anyone wishing to participate should meet at the designated starting area.

Not only does the CNC highlight and celebrate the biodiversity of our cities, it also serves as an opportunity for students to take a much-needed break during the busy finals season, said Shea Alevy, director of staff operations for Barrett Honors College at the ASU Downtown Phoenix campus and a CNC coordinator.

“The City Nature Challenge is a call to action for everyone to reconnect with nature and recognize its intrinsic value in our lives. Studies have shown that being out in nature has a healing effect and can help reduce stress and increase feelings of well-being, things that are especially important for students during this busy time of the academic year,” Alevy said.

CNC participants are exposed to local species and their habitats, ways to contribute to their conservation and protection, and elements of social and environmental justice, he added.