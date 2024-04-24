Submit Release
2024 Health Data Leadership Institute

Whether you are a leader in a health care delivery system, an entrepreneur in health care, or a health services researcher, participating in AcademyHealth's Health Data Leadership Institute will give you practical knowledge to inform your institution's data-driven transformation strategy.

The Institute ensures opportunities for dialogue and small group discussion with practitioners in the field and peers who are experiencing similar challenges and opportunities. Attendees learn from health policy experts, government program leaders, data users, entrepreneurs who have deep knowledge in data use, and data experts from technology and health care applications fields – all through interactive panels and discussions within an intimate setting.

On Tuesday, partner Adam Greene will moderate the panel "Balancing Privacy and Use: Navigating the Regulatory Landscape."

