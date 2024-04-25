Submit Release
New Maryland State Superintendent of Schools will Reaffirm Her Commitment to High-Quality Education for All Children

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

                                                                                                            MEDIA CONTACT:
John White, 410-767-0486
john.white3@maryland.gov

 

BALTIMORE (April 24, 2024) – New Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Carey M. Wright and State Board of Education President Clarence C. Crawford will host a press briefing in the Maryland State Board of Education meeting room to describe their vision for Maryland public schools, children, and families.

 

WHO:              Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools

                        Mr. Clarence C. Crawford, President, Maryland State Board of Education

 

WHEN:            10 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2024

 

WHAT:             First press briefing with the New Maryland State Superintendent of Schools

 

WHERE:           State Board of Education meeting room

                        Maryland State Department of Education

                        200 West Baltimore Street, 7th Floor

                        Baltimore, MD 21201

 

