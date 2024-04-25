New Maryland State Superintendent of Schools will Reaffirm Her Commitment to High-Quality Education for All Children
New Maryland State Superintendent of Schools will Reaffirm Her Commitment to High-Quality Education for All Children
BALTIMORE (April 24, 2024) – New Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Carey M. Wright and State Board of Education President Clarence C. Crawford will host a press briefing in the Maryland State Board of Education meeting room to describe their vision for Maryland public schools, children, and families.
WHO: Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools
Mr. Clarence C. Crawford, President, Maryland State Board of Education
WHEN: 10 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2024
WHAT: First press briefing with the New Maryland State Superintendent of Schools
WHERE: State Board of Education meeting room
Maryland State Department of Education
200 West Baltimore Street, 7th Floor
Baltimore, MD 21201
