WICKED GLUTEN FREE EXPANDS INTO NEW YORK WITH LONG ISLAND EXPO
Gluten-Free Event Connects 100 Local and National Bakeries, Brands, and Businesses with Fast-Growing Gluten-Free Population
We connect the best gluten-free brands, businesses and artisans with the gluten-free and celiac community for a delicious and safe day of discovering, eating, purchasing and connecting. ”HEMPSTEAD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wicked Gluten Free is thrilled to announce their first New York expo on Sunday, May 5th, 2024, 10am-4pm on Long Island at Hofstra University’s David S. Mack Exhibition Center in Hempstead, New York. This event is open to the public and features 100 local and national gluten-free businesses, including bakeries, restaurants, snack brands, food trucks and artisans. Wicked Gluten Free organizes the largest gluten-free expos in the United States, and is currently expanding across the country.
— Abby Helman Kelly
Thousands of attendees will nibble their way through the expo, sampling and purchasing gluten-free savory and sweet treats, many from New York-based businesses. Products will be available for purchase, including baking mixes, breads, pierogi, donuts, pizza crusts and more. Food trucks and vendors will offer safe lunch options, including calzones, waffles, empanadas, burgers and fries. Many vegan and allergen-free options will be available. Nonprofit organizations will be also be on hand, offering information and community resources for those suffering from celiac disease. Kids’ activities will be available and strollers are welcome. Tickets and details can be found at www.wickedglutenfree.com.
Founder and owner Abby Helman Kelly says her expos fill an authentic need for a fast-growing population. “The number of people being diagnosed with celiac disease increases by 7.5% annually, and for these people, eating gluten free is not a choice; it’s critical for their health and wellbeing.” Although some restaurants can accommodate customers with celiac disease and other food allergies, Kelly explains that it’s not easy finding great food that’s also safe. “We connect the best gluten-free brands, businesses and artisans with the gluten-free community for a delicious and safe day of discovering, eating, purchasing and connecting. It’s a celebration of sorts, and for people with celiac disease, that’s pretty special.” Kelly also includes a B2B hour for all participating brands, offering valuable growth and networking opportunities.
Www.wickedglutenfree.com organizes the largest gluten-free expos in the country. Kelly launched the business in 2016 to help gluten-free folks like herself locate the best gluten-free dining and events. Additional expos are scheduled for Philly, Boston, and Connecticut, with more locations in the works. For more information contact: Abby Helman Kelly (860) 836-5041 https://www.facebook.com/wickedglutenfree https://www.instagram.com/wickedglutenfree/
