Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 4.24.24

Published: Apr 24, 2024

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Jason Tam, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs. Tam has been President of Golden Goose Partners, eXp Realty of California since 2018. He served as Vice President of the San Francisco Building Inspection Commission and as President of the San Francisco Abatement Appeals Board from 2019 to 2023. Tam served as a Grand Juror for the San Francisco Civil Grand Jury from 2018 to 2019. He was Managing Partner and Owner/Partner of What’s Up Dog from 2010 to 2014. Tam was Finance Manager of Menlo Honda from 2002 to 2009. He is a member of the San Francisco Police Department Asian and Pacific Islander Committee. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Tam is a Democrat.

Michael Allen, of Santa Rosa, has been reappointed to the California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board, where he has served since 2013. Allen served as a California State Assemblymember from 2010 to 2012. He was District Director in the Office of State Senator Patricia Wiggins from 2006 to 2010. Allen was Executive Director of the Service Employees International Union Local 707 from 1984 to 2004, where he was a Staff Attorney from 1979 to 1984. He was a Psychiatric Registered Nurse for the County of Sonoma Mental Health Department from 1976 to 1979. Allen is a member of the Sierra Club of California, the American Civil Liberties Union, and is Chair of the Board of Directors of Sonoma County Conservation Action. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Empire College School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $181,156. Allen is a Democrat.

Julia Clauson, of Fair Oaks, has been appointed to the State Board of Education. Clauson has been Executive Director of the Authors of Tomorrow since 2021. She was Bella Vista High School Student Ambassador for the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership State Leadership Seminar in 2023. Clauson was a Student Intern for the San Juan Unified School District in 2022. She is founder of the San Juan Unified School District Literary Magazine and President of the Bella Vista High School Model United Nations. She is a member of the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council and the Bella Vista High School Equity Committee. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Clauson is not registered to vote.

