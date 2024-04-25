Submit Release
TOMORROW: In Yolo County, Governor Newsom to Announce Major Clean Energy Milestone

YOLO COUNTY – During Earth Week in Yolo County, Governor Gavin Newsom will join state officials to announce California has surpassed a major clean energy milestone. The milestone is critical to achieving the state’s ambitious goal of 100% clean electricity by 2045.

WHEN: Thursday, April 25, 2024 at approximately 11:00 a.m.

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page, and the Governor’s Office YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Thursday, April 25 at 8 a.m.

