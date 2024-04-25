Tánaiste meets Jordanian King and FM Safadi and visits UNRWA projects

The Tánaiste discussed the recognition of a Palestinian State by a number of European countries in the context of ongoing peace efforts, including the Arab peace plan and the upcoming UN General Assembly discussion on Palestinian membership of the UN. He said: “In recent weeks, we have intensified discussions with Jordan and regional partners on how Ireland’s recognition of a Palestinian state, with other European partners, can generate momentum for a comprehensive political solution to this conflict, based on the Arab peace plan. Jordan and Egypt are playing a key role in this. The conflict in Gaza, and the broader occupation of Palestine, are a persistent source of regional instability. We cannot ensure peace and security for Israelis, Palestinians and the wider region without a comprehensive plan that delivers a two-State solution.”