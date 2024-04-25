Blackwell 3D Launches New Website, Eyes Project Development

DUBAI, UAE, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. (OTC: BDCC) ("Blackwell 3D” or the "Company"), an innovative 3D house printing technology company focused on revolutionizing the construction industry by printing environmentally friendly 3D homes in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost of traditional homes, proudly announces the launch of its cutting-edge website. Our new website boasts a clean and modern design while offering quick and easy access to essential information about the Company. The revamped website, accessible at www.blackwell3d.com, represents a significant milestone in Blackwell 3D's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and bringing new ideas to life like never before.

The site, www.blackwell3d.com, incorporates numerous features to make browsing a more streamlined and informative experience for all viewers. Major features of the new site include detailed information on the Company, an Investor Relations section and background information on our management team. “A significant part of our mission is presenting viewers with the information they want in the quickest and most organized way. We believe our new website advances this goal by presenting information on our company in an attractive and easy-to-access format. As our primary method of communication, our new website accurately reflects the progress and innovation we continue to make as we advance the company to the project development stage,” stated Mohammed Saif Zaveri, CEO of Blackwell 3D.

As technology continues to reshape traditional industries, Blackwell 3D seeks to be a pioneer in leveraging the latest advancements to deliver unparalleled solutions to its clients. The launch of the new website marks a significant milestone in the Company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. In addition, to the foregoing, some other key features of the updated website include: (i) streamlined navigation ensuring effortless exploration of the website's content, enabling users to easily find the information and resources they need to; (ii) access comprehensive guides, FAQs, and resources related to the company and our industry; and, (iii) comprehensive information about our management team and our anticipated corporate growth strategy.

Zaveri added that “a major goal for the new website is to increase our level of corporate transparency for the benefit of all viewers. We are confident that the new website succeeds in furthering this transparency. From a public relations/marketing perspective, the website allows us an opportunity to communicate with our investors and shareholders more effectively about current and future business-related matters.”

The new Blackwell 3D website will be updated on a regular basis with news of business activities, new projects, corporate milestones, news, and investor information.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new website, which reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Zaveri. “With our proprietary technology, our new website launch is made with an eye towards the future, so our clients are able to visualize their projects with unprecedented clarity and precision.”

For more information, please visit www.blackwell3d.com for the most up to date information about the Company.

ABOUT BLACKWELL 3D CONSTRUCTION CORP.

Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. owns certain innovative 3D house printing technology assets aimed at revolutionizing the construction industry. Our goal is to specialize in printing fully functional and livable residential housing and small scale apartment buildings in a fraction of the time and cost compared to traditional construction methods. Initially, our focus will be on launching in South East Asia. Our 3D house printing process involves using a large-scale printer and a specialized concrete mixture to create the structural components of the house. The printing process is highly automated, allowing us to create intricate designs and details with precision. Our company's unique approach to construction has several advantages. Firstly, our 3D printed houses are much faster to build than traditional houses, taking only a few weeks to complete. Secondly, our process is much more environmentally friendly, producing less waste and using less energy. Thirdly, our construction costs are significantly lower, allowing us to offer affordable housing solutions. We cater to a diverse range of clients, including individuals, businesses, and governments, who are looking for a modern and cost-effective solution to their construction needs. Our experienced team can design customized houses that meet our clients' specific requirements and preferences. We are constantly innovating and improving our technology to provide even better solutions for our clients.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s review of potential financing and strategic alternatives, the Company’s research and development efforts, the Company’s prospects for 2024, and the Company’s ability to fine tune its operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan” and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, assumptions (including assumptions about general economic, market, industry and operational factors), known or unknown, which could cause the actual results to vary materially from those indicated or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Blackwell 3D's ability to continue as a going concern; Blackwell 3D's ability raise additional capital to fund its business on acceptable terms or at all; Blackwell 3D's ability to negotiate and consummate a financing or other strategic transaction; changes in the competitive industries in which the Company operates and variations in operating performance across competitors; changes in laws and regulations affecting Blackwell 3D's business; the risk of downturns in the market and Blackwell 3D's industry; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Blackwell 3D; risks related to Blackwell 3D's limited operating history and history of losses; the timing of expected business milestones; Blackwell 3D's ability to implement its business plan and scale its business; Blackwell 3D's ability to formulate, implement and modify as necessary effective sales, marketing, and strategic initiatives to drive revenue growth; Blackwell 3D's ability to expand internationally; the viability of Blackwell 3D's intellectual property and intellectual property created in the future; government regulations and Blackwell 3D's ability to obtain applicable regulatory approvals and comply with government regulations; and the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the most recent filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) and with OTC Markets Group Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

