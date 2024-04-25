Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
TORONTO, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) (NYSE: RCI) (“Company”), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (meeting) held earlier today.
Shareholders voted for all items of business put forth at today’s meeting, those being the election of the director nominees, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s auditors and the adoption of the Directors’ Restricted Share Unit Plan. A total of 108,987,262 Class A Voting shares, representing approximately 98.05% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting shares, were voted in connection with the election of directors.
|Director Nominee
|Result
|% of Shares
Voted For
|% of Shares
Voted Withhold
|Michael J. Cooper
|Elected
|99.965%
|0.035%
|Trevor English
|Elected
|99.961%
|0.039%
|Ivan Fecan
|Elected
|99.986%
|0.014%
|Robert J. Gemmell
|Elected
|99.980%
|0.020%
|Jan L. Innes
|Elected
|99.987%
|0.013%
|Diane A. Kazarian
|Elected
|99.997%
|0.003%
|Dr. Mohamed Lachemi
|Elected
|99.986%
|0.014%
|David A. Robinson
|Elected
|99.973%
|0.027%
|Edward S. Rogers
|Elected
|99.965%
|0.035%
|Lisa A. Rogers
|Elected
|99.982%
|0.018%
|Bradley S. Shaw
|Elected
|99.978%
|0.022%
|Wayne Sparrow
|Elected
|99.993%
|0.007%
|Tony Staffieri
|Elected
|99.993%
|0.007%
|John H. Tory
|Elected
|99.993%
|0.007%
A total of 109,012,985 Class A Voting shares, representing approximately 98.08% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting shares, were voted in connection with the appointment of auditors.
|Auditors
|Result
|% of Shares
Voted For
|% of Shares
Voted Withhold
|KPMG LLP
|Appointed
|99.994%
|0.006%
A total of 108,987,262 Class A Voting shares, representing approximately 98.05% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting shares, were voted in connection with the adoption of the Directors’ Restricted Share Unit Plan.
|Adoption of Directors’ RSU Plan
|Result
|% of Shares
Voted For
|% of Shares
Voted Against
|Directors’ Restricted Share Unit Plan
|Approved
|99.955%
|0.045%
For director biographies, please visit https://investors.rogers.com/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/.
About Rogers Communications Inc:
Rogers is Canada’s leading wireless, cable and media company that provides connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.
For further information:
Investor Relations
1-844-801-4792
investor.relations@rci.rogers.com