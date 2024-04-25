Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,262 in the last 365 days.

Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) (NYSE: RCI) (“Company”), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (meeting) held earlier today.

Shareholders voted for all items of business put forth at today’s meeting, those being the election of the director nominees, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s auditors and the adoption of the Directors’ Restricted Share Unit Plan. A total of 108,987,262 Class A Voting shares, representing approximately 98.05% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting shares, were voted in connection with the election of directors.

Director Nominee Result % of Shares
Voted For		 % of Shares
Voted Withhold
Michael J. Cooper Elected 99.965% 0.035%
Trevor English Elected 99.961% 0.039%
Ivan Fecan Elected 99.986% 0.014%
Robert J. Gemmell Elected 99.980% 0.020%
Jan L. Innes Elected 99.987% 0.013%
Diane A. Kazarian Elected 99.997% 0.003%
Dr. Mohamed Lachemi Elected 99.986% 0.014%
David A. Robinson Elected 99.973% 0.027%
Edward S. Rogers Elected 99.965% 0.035%
Lisa A. Rogers Elected 99.982% 0.018%
Bradley S. Shaw Elected 99.978% 0.022%
Wayne Sparrow Elected 99.993% 0.007%
Tony Staffieri Elected 99.993% 0.007%
John H. Tory Elected 99.993% 0.007%
       

A total of 109,012,985 Class A Voting shares, representing approximately 98.08% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting shares, were voted in connection with the appointment of auditors.

Auditors Result % of Shares
Voted For		 % of Shares
Voted Withhold
KPMG LLP Appointed 99.994% 0.006%
       

A total of 108,987,262 Class A Voting shares, representing approximately 98.05% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting shares, were voted in connection with the adoption of the Directors’ Restricted Share Unit Plan.

Adoption of Directors’ RSU Plan Result % of Shares
Voted For		 % of Shares
Voted Against
Directors’ Restricted Share Unit Plan Approved 99.955% 0.045%
       

For director biographies, please visit https://investors.rogers.com/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/.

About Rogers Communications Inc:
Rogers is Canada’s leading wireless, cable and media company that provides connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

For further information:
Investor Relations
1-844-801-4792
investor.relations@rci.rogers.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more