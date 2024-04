Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) (NYSE: RCI) (“Company”), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (meeting) held earlier today.



Shareholders voted for all items of business put forth at today’s meeting, those being the election of the director nominees, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s auditors and the adoption of the Directors’ Restricted Share Unit Plan. A total of 108,987,262 Class A Voting shares, representing approximately 98.05% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting shares, were voted in connection with the election of directors.

Director Nominee Result % of Shares

Voted For % of Shares

Voted Withhold Michael J. Cooper Elected 99.965% 0.035% Trevor English Elected 99.961% 0.039% Ivan Fecan Elected 99.986% 0.014% Robert J. Gemmell Elected 99.980% 0.020% Jan L. Innes Elected 99.987% 0.013% Diane A. Kazarian Elected 99.997% 0.003% Dr. Mohamed Lachemi Elected 99.986% 0.014% David A. Robinson Elected 99.973% 0.027% Edward S. Rogers Elected 99.965% 0.035% Lisa A. Rogers Elected 99.982% 0.018% Bradley S. Shaw Elected 99.978% 0.022% Wayne Sparrow Elected 99.993% 0.007% Tony Staffieri Elected 99.993% 0.007% John H. Tory Elected 99.993% 0.007%

A total of 109,012,985 Class A Voting shares, representing approximately 98.08% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting shares, were voted in connection with the appointment of auditors.

Auditors Result % of Shares

Voted For % of Shares

Voted Withhold KPMG LLP Appointed 99.994% 0.006%

A total of 108,987,262 Class A Voting shares, representing approximately 98.05% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting shares, were voted in connection with the adoption of the Directors’ Restricted Share Unit Plan.

Adoption of Directors’ RSU Plan Result % of Shares

Voted For % of Shares

Voted Against Directors’ Restricted Share Unit Plan Approved 99.955% 0.045%

For director biographies, please visit https://investors.rogers.com/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/.

About Rogers Communications Inc:

Rogers is Canada’s leading wireless, cable and media company that provides connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

For further information:

Investor Relations

1-844-801-4792

investor.relations@rci.rogers.com