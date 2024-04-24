HCM City hosts Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam

VIETNAM, April 24 -

HCM CITY — More than 20,000 export-ready products are on display at the 2024 Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam that opened in HCM City on Wednesday.

The expo has brought together more than 400 exhibitors, 70 per cent of them Vietnamese and the rest from Asian countries including Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, South Korea, and China.

Products on display include home and furniture items, gifts and handicrafts, fashion and accessories, and textiles and fashion supplies.

The event is expected to attract more than 8,000 buyers from some 150 countries and territories.

“At Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam, our singular focus on international sourcing sets us apart,” Hu Wei, CEO of Global Sources, the event’s organiser, said.

“While other events may be regionally oriented, we attract exhibitors from across Asia and beyond, catering to global buyers with sourcing demand spanning Việt Nam and the Asian market.

“The fair provides a unique online-to-offline service for connecting with verified suppliers, exploring new products, and establishing valuable business partnerships.”

As consumers demand more environmentally responsible options, the fair is at the forefront of embracing this trend, featuring a wide range of sustainable offerings across various categories.

It offers activities designed to enhance the experience for buyers and suppliers, such as fashion parades, virtual shows, and factory tours.

A business-matching programme will facilitate more than 1,000 one-on-one meetings between exhibitors and buyers, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking and business expansion.

The expo, being held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, will run until April 26. — VNS