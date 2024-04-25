Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,302 in the last 365 days.

The Lundquist Institute Receives $2.6 Million Grant from U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity to Develop Wearable Biosensors

The proposed sensor has the potential to not only revolutionize COPD management but also to impact healthcare by incorporating wearable electronics into chronic disease management

Torrance, California, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity (USAMRAA) has awarded The Lundquist Institute (TLI) a four-year grant totaling $2,623,234. The research project is led by Dr. Harry Rossiter, an investigator at TLI and Professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. The project aims to develop wearable multiplex biosensors to monitor exacerbation risk in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

COPD affects approximately 16 million Americans and is the third leading cause of death globally. Acute exacerbations of COPD (AECOPD), typically caused by a lung infection, are associated with accelerated progression of COPD and represent the greatest burden of COPD to patients and healthcare. Patients with AECOPD have increased breathlessness, typically reported several days after the initial infection, and may require treatment with antibiotics and/or hospitalization.

The prediction of AECOPD is complex. Evidence of the early response to infection, before the onset of symptoms, is present in blood in the form of inflammatory signaling molecules. The collaborative team from the Lundquist Institute (led by Harry Rossiter, PhD) and Caltech (led by Wei Gao, PhD) have already developed a wearable nanoengineered biosensor that allows real-time, non-invasive analysis of the inflammatory signaling molecule C-reactive protein (CRP) in sweat, that is associated with the blood-borne response. Building on this development, their new research will identify molecules in sweat that predict future AECOPD, paving the way for real-time, on body, monitoring without the need for repeated blood samples.

“Our ultimate goal is to develop a wearable system to preempt AECOPD, providing an early warning system to move treatment earlier in the exacerbation process and thereby reduce patient morbidity, mortality, hospitalization, and healthcare utilization,” said Dr. Rossiter. “The proposed sensor has the potential to not only revolutionize COPD management but also to impact healthcare by incorporating wearable electronics into chronic disease management.”

"In partnership with Dr. Harry Rossiter and The Lundquist Institute, our team at Caltech is advancing medical technology with wearable biosensors. Our aim with this project is to transform chronic disease management and push healthcare towards continuous, non-invasive monitoring for better health," said Dr. Wei Gao.

Attachment 


Max Benavidez
The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation
310-200-2682
max.benavidez@lundquist.org

You just read:

The Lundquist Institute Receives $2.6 Million Grant from U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity to Develop Wearable Biosensors

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more