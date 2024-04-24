Governor Abbott Announces Over $179,000 Job Training Grant To Texas State Technical College

TEXAS, April 24 - April 24, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a Skills Development Fund (SDF) grant award totaling $179,538 to Texas State Technical College (TSTC) by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). Through this SDF grant, TSTC will provide 100 new and incumbent employees of Hendrick Health System with customized training in healthcare, healthcare compliance, medical billing, and other high-demand occupations.

“As our state and economy continue to grow, it is critical that we invest in our workforce to ensure key industries have the talent they need to thrive,” said Governor Abbott. “This job training grant to Texas State Technical College will help equip Texans in Waco with the skills they need to excel in high-demand healthcare positions and ensure we are able to meet the healthcare needs of Texans. Working with the Texas Workforce Commission and our education partners, we are proud to help prepare our workforce to succeed and thrive as we build an even bigger, better Texas for all.”

“Bringing together partners in education and industry is essential to sustaining and improving the Texas workforce,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “By upskilling a hundred workers for critical occupations in the healthcare industry, this SDF grant will benefit the local area and Texas’ entire economy.”

Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza presented the award to representatives from TSTC, Hendrick Health System, and other local partners during a ceremony held at TSTC’s Industrial Technology Center in Abilene.

SDF is the state's workforce training grant program to help businesses upskill their new or incumbent workforce. In partnership with the public community and technical colleges, workforce development boards, and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TWC collaborates to provide customized, innovative training to Texas businesses of all sizes.

The SDF grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with more than 4,800 employers to upgrade or support the creation of over 420,000 jobs throughout Texas since the program's inception in 1996.