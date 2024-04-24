Governor Pritzker Announces $9 Million in Grant Funding for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Recipients Across Illinois

ILLINOIS, April 24 - Funding will support housing rehabilitation projects for 14 communities located in non-metropolitan areas in Illinois





Chicago, IL - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced the recipients for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for Housing Rehabilitation. A total of $8.9 million has been awarded to 14 communities, which will support housing rehabilitation projects.





"No one should have to worry if their home is structurally safe or if their appliances will turn on," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Thanks to this federal grant, 14 communities across the state will become stronger and more resilient by rehabilitating their vulnerable residents' homes."





"For half a century, the Community Development Block Grants Program has provided critical assistance to keep communities safe and healthy," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "This grant funding will ensure communities and families across Illinois have the resources they need to rehabilitate homes in the areas that need it the most."





April is National Community Development Month, and this year is the 50th Anniversary of the CDBG program. For half a century, CDBG has played a pivotal role in helping the most vulnerable citizens through key investments in infrastructure, public facilities, economic development, and housing.





Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for Housing Rehabilitation

Housing rehabilitation grants are designed to assist low-to-moderate income homeowners with improvements to ensure safe and sanitary living conditions. Eligible uses of funds include structural work, electrical, plumbing, new appliances, flooring, ADA, and accessibility accommodations, and more. Awards for local governments range from $539,000 to $650,000, with up to $60,000 available for each home. A list of recipients can be found below:





Recipient Funding Village of Carrier Mills $650,000.00 City of Galesburg $650,000.00 Village of Goreville $539,000.00 Village of Hanaford $650,000.00 City of Lacon $650,000.00 Village of Ladd $650,000.00 Village of Lafayette $600,000.00 City of LaSalle $650,000.00 City of Litchfield $650,000.00 City of Mt. Vernon $650,000.00 City of Orient $650,000.00 City of Ottawa $650,000.00 City of Streator $650,000.00 City of Zeigler $650,000.00

"A thriving community begins with a safe and secure place to call home," said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL). "Community Development Block Grants are the instruments of change that help stabilize neighborhoods that have weathered the storms of neglect, empowering individuals and families with opportunities to flourish."





"Children and families across Illinois can benefit from federal investments like these that help improve housing conditions and reduce housing insecurity," said U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL). "Along with Senator Durbin, I'm proud to advocate for resources that will help ensure all Illinoisans have access to the affordable, quality housing they need."





The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program was established by the U.S. Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 ("HCD Act"). These state-administered funds are earmarked exclusively for non-metropolitan communities that do not receive CDBG entitlement funding from HUD. All funding benefits communities with 51 percent or more low-to-moderate income residences, in accordance with CDBG program requirements.



