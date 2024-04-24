Submit Release
Kid's Fishing Day at Hordemann Pond in Moscow on April 27

To help families discover the joys of fishing, the annual Kiwanis Kid's Fishing Day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Moscow's Hordemann Pond. Idaho Fish and Game's new fishing trailer will be stocked with rods and reels available for loan on a first-come, first-served basis. If you're not sure how to fish...no problem! Casting demonstrations and fishing instruction will be provided to new anglers. Hordemann Pond is located off Eisenhower Street between D and F streets. A fishing license is not required while the trailer is present, however all other regulations apply. 

Contact the Clearwater regional office for more information at (208) 799-5010.

 

