ReUp And Epique Realty Announce New Partnership to Help the Digital Transformation for Brokers and Agents

ReUp's and Epique's management at Epique's PowerCON where the partnership was announced

ReUp announced new partnership with Epique Realty that will allow Epique’s agents to use ReUp’s BASE platform to help clients outsmart the Real Estate Market

We're excited about joining forces with Epique and having them join our platform, Epique is leading the way into 21st Century Real Estate and this deal shows their commitment to improving the industry” — Ryan Sawchuk