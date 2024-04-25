ReUp And Epique Realty Announce New Partnership to Help the Digital Transformation for Brokers and Agents
ReUp announced new partnership with Epique Realty that will allow Epique’s agents to use ReUp’s BASE platform to help clients outsmart the Real Estate Market
We're excited about joining forces with Epique and having them join our platform, Epique is leading the way into 21st Century Real Estate and this deal shows their commitment to improving the industry”UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReUp announced a new partnership with Epique Realty, this deal will allow Epique’s agents and teams to use ReUp’s BASE platform to help their clients outsmart the Real Estate Market by creating unique buying and selling experiences.
“We are super excited about joining forces with Epique and having them join our platform, Epique is leading the way into 21st Century Real Estate and this deal shows their commitment to improving the scene for agents, buyers, and sellers” says Ryan Sawchuk, ReUp’s CEO.
“This is just an outstanding platform, and it’s going to take listing’s marketing to a whole other level, to be able to have a link on the MLS that people can click and redo the house… I think that that is huge and it’s going to help agents build another income in a lot of ways” said Joshua Miller, CEO of Epique, after the announcement
•Epique agents and teams will be trained to use ReUp’s proprietary platform to get more listings and increase their commissions.
•With this deal ReUp cements its commitment to take the Real Estate Market to new levels, keeping its promise to always benefit every partner in each transaction.
ReUp is a tech-driven pre-listing solution for homeowners, buyers, and Real Estate agents that increases a home’s value by remodeling it with no risk or upfront costs before selling.
ReUp makes home improvements accessible and stress-free so sellers can increase the value of their homes, buyers can customize and update the home of their dreams, and real estate agents can maximize their profitability through higher property values post-renovation all thanks to its Base platform.
A short time after founding ReUp began franchising and now has franchises in 11 cities, plus Franchise Owners who have opted for entire states (6) and one US Territory.
