24 April 2024

223

Meeting with the Managing Director of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy

On April 24, 2024, in the MFA of Turkmenistan was held a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Managing Director of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy Michael Harms.

Speaking about the current state of bilateral relations, the interlocutors noted with satisfaction that successfully developing trade and economic ties are an indicator of the high level of bilateral dialogue. In this case, a significant role is given to the activities of the Joint Turkmen-German Working Group.

The sides emphasized that the participation of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in the Turkmen-German Business Forum as part of his working visit to the Federal Republic of Germany in September 2023 served as a new powerful impetus for intensifying bilateral trade and economic ties.

The subject of discussion was also the progress in the implementation of the Roadmap for the development of economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Germany for 2024-2025, signed in November last year.