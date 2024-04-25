CHC and Central Avenue Betterment Association Announce Appointment of Alma Lopez to CABA Board of Directors

Community Health Council of Wyandotte County and Central Avenue Betterment Association Announce Appointment of Alma Lopez to CABA Board of Directors Community Health Council of Wyandotte County and Central Avenue Betterment Association Announce Appointment of Alma Lopez to CABA Board of Directors

CHC is thrilled to announce that Alma Lopez, a valued member of our Community Health Worker team, has been appointed to the Board of Directors at the CABA.

It becomes an improvement of life and community, and has been rewarding to see and be a part of.” — Alma Lopez