CHC and Central Avenue Betterment Association Announce Appointment of Alma Lopez to CABA Board of Directors

Community Health Council of Wyandotte County and Central Avenue Betterment Association Announce Appointment of Alma Lopez to CABA Board of Directors
CHC is thrilled to announce that Alma Lopez, a valued member of our Community Health Worker team, has been appointed to the Board of Directors at the CABA.
KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Health Council of Wyandotte County is thrilled to announce that Alma Lopez, a valued member of our Community Health Worker team, has been appointed to the Board of Directors at the Central Area Betterment Association. The CABA seeks to improve the quality of life and economic development of the Central Area of Kansas City Kansas. They are committed to modeling diversity and inclusion for the entire community, maintaining an inclusive environment with equitable treatment for all. The CABA organizes La Placita, a weekly market at Bethany Park, sponsors a summer mentoring program, runs Free Wheels 4 Kids, offering free bicycles for youth empowerment, and manages The Stables, a small business office space where other nonprofit organizations operate.
Alma tells us that she is passionate about the work because “To be able to work alongside people who value community engagement as well as community growth by empowering individuals through entrepreneurship and mentoring. It becomes an improvement of life and community, has been rewarding to see and be a part of.”
Join us in congratulating Alma in leading the effort to close disparities in Wyandotte County!
For more information about the Community Health Council of Wyandotte County, please visit www.wycohealth.com. To learn more about Central Avenue Betterment, visit https://www.cabakck.org
About Community Health Council of Wyandotte County:
The Community Health Council of Wyandotte County works to enhance health outcomes in Wyandotte County through advocacy, collaboration, and education. CHC is dedicated to creating strategic collaborations and innovative programs to meet the community's health needs.
About Central Avenue Betterment Association:
Central Avenue Betterment Association’s mission shall be to improve the Quality of Life and Economic Development of the Central Avenue Area and its Territory of Operation. This mission shall be accomplished by promoting; youth education, improving family structure and stability, promoting neighborhood enhancement and maintenance in addition to economic development. Our method is to lead by example in promoting culture, facilitating entrepreneurship, and increasing business growth within the association's territory.
