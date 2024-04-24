Local non-profits get support to improve quality of life on Vancouver Island, coast

CANADA, April 24 - Soccer players at Braefoot Park are among the people who will benefit from Community Gaming Grants for capital projects by non-profit organizations throughout the province.

This year, $5.2 million in Community Gaming Grants will be shared among 62 organizations for capital projects that will improve quality of life in B.C. communities. Sixteen new capital project grants were awarded throughout the Vancouver Island and Coast regions for a total of $1.2 million.

“Not-for-profit organizations provide valuable services that help make life better for British Columbians,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Through the Community Gaming Grants, my ministry is supporting organizations to acquire essential equipment and undertake renovations – whether it’s replacing a worn-out soccer field or refinishing a youth centre – so that they can continue to better support strong and vibrant communities in B.C.”

The Lakehill Soccer Association received $250,000 to help replace the artificial turf field at Braefoot Park, including a new drainage system and shock pad to reduce the risk of players’ injuries.

“Helping non-profits like the Lakehill Soccer Association to pay for large projects is a priority,” said Rob Fleming, MLA for Victoria-Swan Lake. “They do so much in our community, bringing people of all ages together through sport. Anyone who’s played on the old field at Braefoot knows that a new field will make a huge difference for youth and adult players alike.”

This year’s funding also includes:

$250,000 for seismic upgrades at the Errington War Memorial Hall;

$130,000 for a water tender truck for firefighting on Saturna Island;

$89,691 for commercial-grade kitchen equipment at the Shelbourne Community Kitchen Society;

$80,000 for building renovations at the Multicultural and Immigrant Services Association of North Vancouver Island; and

$62,920 to replace the gymnastics floor at the Duncan Dynamics Gymnastics Club.

The funding is part of $140 million provided annually through Community Gaming Grants to not-for-profit organizations throughout British Columbia These grants help approximately 5,000 organizations to deliver ongoing programs and services in their communities.

Quotes:

Jeremy Mannall-Fretwell, president, Lakehill Soccer Association –

“The Braefoot Park turf field is a centrepiece of our community and for Lakehill Soccer. Its condition has deteriorated to the point where it has become uncomfortable and potentially unsafe for play. This grant allows us to replace the surface, rectify some design flaws and ensure that Braefoot Park remains a premier destination for sports and other activities in Saanich.”

Megan Dykeman, Parliamentary Secretary for Community Development and Non-profits –

“Non-profit organizations provide programs and services that people count on, helping them with affordable housing, health care, community safety, the cost of living and more. These grants are vital because they support projects that make the amazing work non-profits do in our communities possible.”

Christine Hawkins, chair, BC Association for Charitable Gaming –

“Organizations that receive funding from Community Gaming Grants for their capital projects recognize that this funding is transformational. These grants help non-profits across B.C. to expand and ensure the sustainability of their operations, which is critically important for the people served by these organizations.”

Pat Davis, president and CEO, BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) –

“The Province of B.C.’s capital project grants program is benefiting the people of British Columbia. Non-profit organizations are an essential part of B.C. communities and these grants support organizations that enhance the quality of life in their communities. BCLC is proud that our business plays a role supporting provincial initiatives that make B.C. a better place to live.”

Quick Facts:

Since 2017, Community Gaming Grants for capital projects have supported programs that directly benefit British Columbians and their communities, helping 571 not-for-profit organizations.

Grants also fund projects and initiatives in the arts and culture, sports, human and social services, public safety and environmental conservation sectors, as well as parent and district parent advisory councils in B.C. schools.

Learn More:

The full list of capital projects grant recipients for this round of funding is available online:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/sports-recreation-arts-and-culture/gambling/grants/2023-24_capital_project_recipients.pdf

For information about Community Gaming Grants, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/gambling-fundraising/gaming-grants/community-gaming-grants

For Community Gaming Grants’ reports, statistics and publications, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/gambling-fundraising/gaming-grants/cggreporting