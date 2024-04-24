The Province, in partnership with viaSport, will establish an independent non-profit organization to oversee a new complaints process for B.C.’s amateur sport sector.

This follows a $7.8-million investment in viaSport in June 2023 to strengthen the culture of sport by expanding the PlaySafe BC program, as well as creating an independent complaints process for designated amateur sports organizations. The project will also help the Province meet its commitments to federal and provincial partners on making a safer sport system in Canada.

Currently, each sport manages its own complaints. By establishing a non-profit organization to oversee the complaints process, people will experience a more consistent and professional approach to complaint management. Sport organizations will also be able to focus their efforts on programming and athlete development.

Once established, the non-profit organization will engage with a service provider for professional complaint-case management and other services. These services are expected to be operational in 2025.

The B.C. government is committed to ensuring all people involved in sport can participate in an environment that is safe, welcoming and respectful.