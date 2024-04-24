Transportation Commission awards almost $46.74 million in contracts in April

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded nearly $46.74 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its April 18 regular business meeting.

An almost $23.48 million bid was awarded to Worland-based McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. for a mill and overlay project involving asphalt paving, grading, traffic control, aggregate surfacing and milling work on approximately 8 miles of both eastbound and westbound Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County. The contract completion date is June 30, 2026.

Sundance-based Croell Inc. was awarded a $17.15 million bid for a combined mill, overlay and isolated reconstruction project involving asphalt paving, milling, bridge rehabilitation, utility upgrades, sidewalk work, electrical work, traffic control, curb and gutter work, pavement striping, stormwater drainage and aggregate surfacing work at various locations covering approximately 6.8 miles on Main Street between Interstate 25 and Interstate 90 interchanges in Buffalo. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2025.

The commission awarded a more than $6.1 million bid to JTL Group Inc. DBA Knife River based out of Cheyenne for a contract patching project. The project involves asphalt paving and traffic control work at various locations within Carbon, Converse, Goshen, Laramie, Natrona and Platte Counties. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2024.

A nearly $2.65 million bid was awarded to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for a mill and overlay project involving asphalt paving, chip seal, traffic control and milling work on approximately 5.5 miles of US Highway 26 in Goshen County. The contract completion date is July 31, 2025.

Cowley-based S & L Industrial was awarded three projects during this meeting:

·Awarded an almost $1.47 million bid for a guardrail update project involving guardrail work, structure work, traffic control and grading work at various locations within Converse, Goshen, Niobrara & Platte Counties. The contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2024.

·Awarded a $161,355 bid for a sign replacement project involving sign work and traffic control at various locations within Fremont, Lincoln, Sweetwater and Uinta Counties. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2024.

·Awarded a $161,169 bid for a spot safety improvement project involving pavement striping and traffic control work at various locations within Campbell, Crook, Johnson and Sheridan Counties. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2024.

All of the projects awarded by the Transportation Commission this month are funded primarily with federal dollars. Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.