Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,224 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Announces $610k To Promote High-Speed Internet Expansion In Southern West Virginia

April 24, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $610,116 from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development for Generation West Virginia. This funding will be used to promote the expansion of high-speed internet in Lincoln, McDowell, Webster, and Fayette Counties.

“I’m pleased USDA Rural Development is investing more than $610K to ensure every West Virginian has access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will provide critical technical assistance to support the expansion of broadband services in rural areas of southern West Virginia. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every family and business in the Mountain State has the tools they need to thrive in the modern digital economy.”

Generation West Virginia will carry out this project in partnership with Thrasher Engineering and Regional Optical Communications.

Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Announces $610k To Promote High-Speed Internet Expansion In Southern West Virginia

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more