Manchin Announces $610k To Promote High-Speed Internet Expansion In Southern West Virginia

April 24, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $610,116 from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development for Generation West Virginia. This funding will be used to promote the expansion of high-speed internet in Lincoln, McDowell, Webster, and Fayette Counties.

“I’m pleased USDA Rural Development is investing more than $610K to ensure every West Virginian has access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will provide critical technical assistance to support the expansion of broadband services in rural areas of southern West Virginia. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every family and business in the Mountain State has the tools they need to thrive in the modern digital economy.”

Generation West Virginia will carry out this project in partnership with Thrasher Engineering and Regional Optical Communications.