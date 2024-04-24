Submit Release
Mild winter means deer fawn and elk calf survival looks good as we enter spring

Rebounding from harsh winters

The best thing for recovering deer herds following a brutal winter is a series of mild winters that follow. This winter definitely fit that description, and thus gave recovering mule deer herds in east Idaho some much needed reprieve, and the latest reports from Fish and Game collar data support that. 

Through the end of March 2024, 82% of fawns and 93% of calves (with tracking collars) have neared the finish line on another winter. But, the race isn’t over just yet. 

Depending on weather, March and April are often when fawn and calf mortality is the highest because the young animals' fat reserves are largely depleted, and their digestive systems need time to convert to digesting fresh, green forage.

“Right now, in the middle of April, things are looking promising for both deer and elk,” Boudreau said. “We’ll know for sure what survival will look like in the coming month, after we’ve tallied up the final numbers. But this is exactly what we were hoping for—a much-needed mild winter.”

