Recovery 2.0 Presents the Life Beyond Addiction Online Conference
An extraordinary Lineup of Experts, Scientists, Doctors, and Spiritual Leaders Come Together to address the Global Addiction and Mental Health Crisis
2 Million people will enter addiction treatment this year and 80% will relapse within 2 months. People in recovery are struggling with life in very real ways. How can we help them build great lives?”LOS ANGELES, CA, US, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated addiction recovery expert, author, and founder of Recovery 2.0, Tommy Rosen, announced today a powerful lineup of 33 speakers for the 11th Recovery 2.0 Online Conference held from May 8th-12th, 2024.
Over the course of 5 days, participants can watch one-on-one, in-depth conversations hosted by Tommy Rosen with leaders in the field of recovery, spiritual teachers, yoga masters and personal development experts.
Speakers include international bestselling authors Dr. Gabor Maté (The Myth of Normal), Dr. Lisa Miller (The Awakened Brain), Dr. Richard Schwartz (No Bad Parts), Dr. Zach Bush (Global Health Education Initiative), James Nestor (Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art) and Bruce Lipton, Ph.D (The Biology of Belief). Recovery experts include Nikki Myers and Durga Leela. World-renowned yoga teachers include Elena Brower and Kia Miller. Spiritual leaders include Dr. Michael Beckwith (founder & spiritual director of Agape) and Sadhvi-ji (Revered Teacher and Humanitarian), and Pandit Rajmani Tigunait (Chairman and Spiritual Head of the Himalayan Institute).
The theme of the conference is “Life Beyond Addiction” drawing attention to how people can navigate the considerable challenges of recovery and learn how to thrive.
Rosen stated, “Approximately 2 Million people will enter addiction treatment this year in the U.S. and 80% of them are going to relapse within 2 months of getting out. People already in recovery are struggling with life in very real ways. We are focusing on ‘Life Beyond Addiction’ because this really is the issue: How can we help people in recovery to build great lives?”
The previous 10 conferences have reached millions of people from over 120 countries, among them thousands of addiction professionals. This year, Rosen expects over 100,000 participants in the live online event.
CE CREDITS OFFERED
Life Beyond Addiction online conference is approved to offer 16 CEU Credits by NAADAC, the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors, and NASW, the National Association of Social Workers.
FREE TO ATTEND
The conference is free-to-attend for everyone.
For more information about the Recovery 2.0: Life Beyond Addiction Online Conference, please visit https://lifebeyondaddiction.com
ABOUT TOMMY ROSEN
Tommy Rosen is one of the pioneers in the field of yoga and recovery. He is the founder of the Recovery 2.0 global community, conference series, and coach training program. His bestselling book, Recovery 2.0 (Hay House), illuminates the path of recovery for countless people around the world.
