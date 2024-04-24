NEWS RELEASE: Hawai‘i Foreign-Trade Zone Honors Customs Broker M. Bowers & Co. with Annual Excellence Award

DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 24, 2024

Hawai‘i Foreign-Trade Zone Honors Customs Broker M. Bowers & Co. with Annual Excellence Award

HONOLULU – The state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) Foreign-Trade Zone No. 9 (FTZ9) division last week honored M. Bowers & Co., Inc. with its annual excellence award, given to businesses and other organizations that have made valuable contributions to our local international trade industry.

Bowers is a local licensed, U.S. Customs brokerage house that started in Hawai‘i 35 years ago. The company assists importers in the clearance of merchandise through U.S. Customs and other U.S. government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Food & Drug Administration and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. President and founder Michael M. Bowers has operated his company’s offices at the Foreign-Trade Zone No. 9 Pier 2 facility in Honolulu Harbor for more than 20 years.

“We are pleased to present the FTZ9 annual Excellence Award to Michael Bowers of M. Bowers & Co.,” said FTZ9 Administrator David Sikkink. “A longtime tenant at our Pier 2 facility, M. Bowers has been an integral part of our local international trade community. Their custom processing services have been crucial to Hawai‘i importers in taking care of U.S. requirements that need to be followed for the successful clearance of trade imports.”

PHOTO CAPTION: Michael M. Bowers of M. Bowers & Co., Inc. (right) accepts the Excellence Award from Foreign-Trade Zone No. 9 administrator David Sikkink. (Photo courtesy state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism).

About FTZ9 (Foreign-Trade Zone No. 9)

Since 1966, Foreign-Trade Zone No.9’s mission has been to encourage value-added and international trading activities that will create new investment and job opportunities in Hawai‘i by operating a statewide Foreign-Trade Zone program. FTZ9 reduces the barriers and costs associated with international trade through the establishment, maintenance, and administration of general-purpose Foreign-Trade Zones and special-purpose Foreign-Trade Subzones throughout the state. It also provides storage and distribution services to firms engaged in the import/export of merchandise; and leases office, warehouse, and manufacturing space to firms engaged in international trade at its Pier 2 facility.

About DBEDT (State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism)

DBEDT is Hawai‘i’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, and foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawai‘i economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawai‘i’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments, and promotes innovation sector job growth.

