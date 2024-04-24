City of Lyons receives $500K in OneGeorgia funds

ATLANTA, Ga. – The City of Lyons has been awarded a $500,000 infrastructure grant through the OneGeorgia Equity Fund. This grant will enhance the utility capacity of local industrial parks, furthering economic development efforts in the area.

The Toombs County Development Authority identified the need to augment utility services to support the development of the Lyons US Highway 1 North Industrial Park and expansion of the Toombs Corporate Center, increasing the region's industrial capacity.

The proposed infrastructure enhancements include a 3,500 linear feet extension to the existing water line, installation of a 250,000-gallon elevated water storage tank, and a 1,000 gallons per minute deep well. The total project cost amounts to $2,319,784, with the City of Lyons committing $1,819,784 toward the endeavor.

This strategic investment is crucial to meet the anticipated industrial demand in the City of Lyons and Toombs County, ensuring the region remains competitive in attracting businesses and fostering economic growth.

"DCA is committed to bolstering local economies through partnerships and resources, and the utilization of OneGeorgia for these projects illustrates the initiative of the leaders in these communities," remarked DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn. "Building strong communities through business development and job creation has incredible, lasting benefits for our state."

The OneGeorgia Equity Fund serves as a flexible tool for community and economic development, offering financial assistance through grants and loans to eligible projects in rural communities. These initiatives aim to build essential infrastructure to support economic development.

OneGeorgia programs are administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. For more information about the OneGeorgia Authority and Department of Community Affairs, visit dca.ga.gov.