Energy Savings Solutions Showcased by Centrix Energy Partners at TEMA Connect Conference 2024
One of the conference’s highlights will be a presentation by Zach Christensen on “Reinvesting in Our Educational Built-Environment Through Energy Savings,”
We are thrilled to be a part of the TEMA Connect Conference 2024. Zach Christensen, VP is excited to have the opportunity to share his unique energy expertise and knowledge discussing energy solutions”COLLEGE STATION, TX, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centrix Energy Partners is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Texas Energy Managers Association (TEMA) Connect Conference 2024. The conference, which will take place from April 30, 2024, to May 2, will bring together energy professionals, facility managers, and industry experts to discuss the latest trends and solutions in energy management.
— Adam Corwin, President/CEO
"We are thrilled to be a part of the TEMA Connect Conference 2024. Zach Christensen, VP with Centrix Energy Partners is excited to have the opportunity to share his unique expertise and knowledge with energy management solutions," said Adam Corwin, President/CEO of Centrix Energy Partners. Our goal is to help educational institutions reduce energy costs and carbon footprint while creating a more sustainable future. We look forward to connecting with attendees and showcasing how our energy savings solutions can make a positive impact."
One of the conference’s highlights will be a presentation by energy expert Zach Christensen, VP of Centrix Energy Partners’ on “Reinvesting in Our Educational Built-Environment Through Energy Savings,” held on May 1st at 9:00 am at the TEMA Conference.
As a leading energy solutions provider, Centrix Energy Partners is committed to reinvesting in our educational built environment through energy savings. The TEMA Connect Conference provides the perfect platform to showcase our innovative solutions and share our expertise with attendees. Our team will present on various topics, including energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainability in educational facilities.
The TEMA Connect Conference 2024 is a must-attend event for anyone involved in energy management and facility operations. With a focus on finding solutions for energy and facility challenges, the conference offers many benefits. It will feature informative sessions, networking opportunities, and a trade show. Attendees will have the chance to learn from industry leaders, discover new technologies, and explore best practices for optimizing energy usage in educational facilities.
Centrix Energy Partners invites all attendees to visit Mr. Christensens's TEMA Connect Conference 2024 presentation to learn more about their energy-saving solutions and how they can benefit educational facilities. For more information about the conference, visit the Centrix Energy Partner Calendar of Events.
###
Alan Wozniak
Business Health Matters
+1 727-252-9533
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn