California hospitals say slow insurance approvals delay care and block beds that could be used for new patients. They estimate they spend more $3 billion a year on unneeded hospitalization because of insurance delays.
You just read:
An ‘impossible situation’: Why California hospitals are suing a major health insurer
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.