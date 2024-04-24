Senator Hughes Stands with Local, State, and Federal Leaders to Break Ground on 40 New, Affordable Apartments for Seniors in Mantua

Philadelphia, PA – April 24, 2024 – Today, Senator Hughes, Congressman Dwight Evans, the Mayor’s office, and leaders from across Pennsylvania broke ground on a new affordable housing project in the Mantua neighborhood of Philadelphia. The housing development, located at 3701 Brown Street, will feature new apartments for senior citizens.

“This project is for our seniors in the community, but it also sends a message that we can and should do more,” said Senator Hughes. “We have a $14 billion surplus in Pennsylvania. If we invest those dollars back into the people of Pennsylvania and Philadelphia, we can do more for affordable housing and more for those who really need it. This is a tangible example we can point to, to make our communities believe again.”

On the project, PHFA Executive Director Robin Weissmann explained, “Not only will this building be accessible for seniors, but it will be a green building- it will be cost-effective and environmentally friendly- and also offer residents green space for gardening and activities.”

The 40 unit, 3-story affordable senior housing project in Mantua is being developed by Elon Affordable Housing, in partnership with Second Mount Zion Baptist Church and Reverend James Moore, with Domus Construction contracted to build the apartments.

“A project like this takes persistence,” said Reverend Moore. “I kept knocking, calling, and texting to get us here today. We connected with all the local, state, and federal entities to put the pieces together so this project could happen.”

Other speakers at the groundbreaking included Congressman Dwight Evans; Chief Deputy Mayor Aren Platt; Councilmember Jamie Gauthier; Francis Vargas, President of Elon Affordable Housing; and De’Wayne Drummond, President of the Mantua Civic Association.

A full video of the press conference is available online.