MeiraGTx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced that Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:



Chardan 8th Annual Genetic Medicines and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit, Virtual



Corporate presentation: Monday, April 29, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET

BofA Securities Healthcare Conference 2024, Las Vegas



Corporate presentation: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 10:40 a.m. PT

Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Miami



Corporate presentation: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 2:40 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the corporate presentations will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.investors.meiragtx.com. Replays will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation dates.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx (Nasdaq: MGTX) is a vertically integrated, clinical-stage gene therapy company with a broad pipeline of late-stage clinical programs supported by end-to-end manufacturing capabilities. MeiraGTx has an internally developed manufacturing platform process, internal plasmid production for GMP, two GMP viral vector production facilities as well as an in-house Quality Control hub for stability and release, all fit for IND through commercial supply. MeiraGTx has core capabilities in viral vector design and optimization and a potentially transformative riboswitch gene regulation platform technology that allows for the precise, dose-responsive control of gene expression by oral small molecules. MeiraGTx is focusing the riboswitch platform on delivery of metabolic peptides including GLP-1, GIP, Glucagon and PYY using oral small molecules, as well as cell therapy for oncology and autoimmune diseases. Although initially focusing on the eye, central nervous system, and salivary gland, MeiraGTx has developed the technology to apply genetic medicine to more common diseases, increasing efficacy, addressing novel targets, and expanding access in some of the largest disease areas where the unmet need remains great.

