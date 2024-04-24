Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,326 in the last 365 days.

MeiraGTx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced that Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Chardan 8th Annual Genetic Medicines and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit, Virtual

Corporate presentation: Monday, April 29, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET

  •  BofA Securities Healthcare Conference 2024, Las Vegas

Corporate presentation: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 10:40 a.m. PT

  •  Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Miami

Corporate presentation: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 2:40 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the corporate presentations will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.investors.meiragtx.com. Replays will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation dates.

About MeiraGTx
MeiraGTx (Nasdaq: MGTX) is a vertically integrated, clinical-stage gene therapy company with a broad pipeline of late-stage clinical programs supported by end-to-end manufacturing capabilities. MeiraGTx has an internally developed manufacturing platform process, internal plasmid production for GMP, two GMP viral vector production facilities as well as an in-house Quality Control hub for stability and release, all fit for IND through commercial supply. MeiraGTx has core capabilities in viral vector design and optimization and a potentially transformative riboswitch gene regulation platform technology that allows for the precise, dose-responsive control of gene expression by oral small molecules. MeiraGTx is focusing the riboswitch platform on delivery of metabolic peptides including GLP-1, GIP, Glucagon and PYY using oral small molecules, as well as cell therapy for oncology and autoimmune diseases. Although initially focusing on the eye, central nervous system, and salivary gland, MeiraGTx has developed the technology to apply genetic medicine to more common diseases, increasing efficacy, addressing novel targets, and expanding access in some of the largest disease areas where the unmet need remains great.

For more information, please visit www.meiragtx.com.


Contacts

Investors:
MeiraGTx
Investors@meiragtx.com

Media:
Jason Braco, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
jbraco@lifescicomms.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

MeiraGTx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more