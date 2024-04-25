Asylon Secures New FAA Approval for BVLOS Drone Operations
The BVLOS waiver is Asylon's ninth to date and will remove the requirement for on-site personnel
The BVLOS waiver and removal of the need to have on-site personnel opens up our capabilities, flexibility, and ability to meet customer needs at the scale they’re requesting.”NORRISTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asylon, Inc. is proud to announce a new approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations using its American-made drone-in-a-box system. This achievement for the Asylon DroneSentry system marks a pivotal moment in the progression of regulatory approvals that open up the application and viability of drones at scale.
— Brent McLaughlin
Building upon Asylon’s eight previously received FAA waivers for their turnkey security drone service, this approval removes the requirement for on-site personnel during flight operations at a customer site. With more than 40,000 fully automated commercial security drone missions completed to date, this approval is the result of extensive testing and collaboration with the FAA to ensure the safety and reliability of the DroneSentry drone-in-a-box system. The company has demonstrated its ability to operate the system safely and effectively in various environments and conditions, paving the way for its widespread adoption and use in commercial and industrial settings. This new BVLOS milestone underscores the company’s dedication to safety, reliability, and innovation in drone technology.
A unique aspect to this approval is the use of Asylon’s 24/7 Robotics Security Operations Center (RSOC) as the Remote Pilot in Command. Asylon uses their RSOC for remote drone operations around the country 24/7/365 for customers, ensuring constant monitoring and operations.
“This approval is the golden ticket of the industry, it is what every major player has been working towards. The BVLOS waiver and removal of the need to have on-site personnel opens up our capabilities, flexibility, and ability to meet customer needs at the scale they’re requesting. This success is a testament to the Asylon team's consistent delivery of 24/7 operations for our customers and our safety-first dedication,” said Brent Mclaughlin, Co-Founder and COO at Asylon Robotics.
BVLOS drone operations represent the future of drone technology and unlock a myriad of new applications and capabilities. With this approval, Asylon has positioned itself as a pioneer in this emerging marketplace, setting new standards for safety and performance in nationwide operations.
About Asylon
Asylon Incorporated is the leading air and ground robotic perimeter security company in the United States.
Asylon partners with commercial and government entities to modernize traditionally inefficient security practices. By providing customers with the most advanced, American-made, robotic security technology, Asylon helps to ensure that both government and private-sector companies can protect their people, assets, and profits against threats. With a remote 24/7/365 Robotic Security Operations Center (RSOC), they have teleoperated tens of thousands of security drone missions and patrolled thousands of miles with security robot dogs. Learn more by visiting https://asylonrobotics.com or stay connected with Asylon at LinkedIn and YouTube.
Ryan Hodgens
Asylon
+1 916-218-2450
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
How An Automated Security Drone System Works