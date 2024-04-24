John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. 3rd Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Results Conference Call

Elgin, IL, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS), a major processor and distributor of snack and recipe nut products, will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2024 operating results on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). Third quarter fiscal 2024 results are expected to be released after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.



To register for the call, please click on the Participant Registration link below:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIebe8c03d89ca44fa82651d9f28ad0afb

Once registered, attendees will receive a dial in number and their own unique PIN number.

This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed at John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.’s Web site at www.jbssinc.com.

Based in Elgin, Illinois, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried-fruit products, snack bars, and dried cheese, that are sold under the Company’s Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®, Squirrel Brand®, Southern Style Nuts®, and Just the Cheese® brand names and under a variety of private brands.













Frank Pellegrino Chief Financial Officer 847-214-4138 Investor Relations Contact: John Beisler or Steven Hooser Three Part Advisors, LLC 817-310-8776