ACV to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 8, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), a leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial clients, announced today that the Company will report first quarter 2024 financial results after market close and host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.



Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-704-4453 (international callers please dial 1-201-389-0920) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.acvauto.com/, and an archived replay will be available following the live event.

About ACV

ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling, and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable.

ACV offerings include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, ACV MAX, True360, and ClearCar. For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com.

Trademark reference: ACV, the ACV logo, and ClearCar are registered trademarks or trademarks of ACV Auctions, Inc., or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:

Tim Fox

tfox@acvauctions.com

Media Contact:

Maura Duggan

mduggan@acvauctions.com