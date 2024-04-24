Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,893 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,351 in the last 365 days.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports Solid First Quarter 2024 Results Including EPS of $0.32, Net Interest Margin Expansion, Loan Growth and Well-Managed Operating Expenses

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”), the parent company of Horizon Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $14.0 million, or $0.32 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $25.2 million, or $0.58, in the linked fourth quarter of 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recognized a net loss on the sale of securities of $31.6 million and the tax effect of the surrender of bank owned life insurance of $8.6 million.

“We are very pleased with our positive first quarter results which included a second consecutive quarter of margin and net interest income expansion. Throughout the quarter, we began to strategically leverage our excess liquidity into higher yielding commercial, equipment finance, residential and consumer loan portfolios. These activities were complimented by the resiliency of our deposit portfolio both in terms of balances and cost,” President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas M. Prame said. “Horizon's first quarter earnings not only reflect continued improvement in our margin, but highlights our disciplined approach to expenses and positive credit metrics through our active portfolio management and conservative lending approach. Even with the current economic outlook of higher rates for longer, we feel confident in our ability to continue to improve our net interest margin and the financial performance of the organization moving forward. We are encouraged by the positive momentum across our diversified operating model and we are experiencing consistent growth in our relationship banking platforms in our local markets. The team had a solid start to the year, and we feel optimistic about our trajectory as we move into the second quarter.”

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net interest margin increased to 2.50% compared to 2.43% in the linked quarter. Net interest income was $43.3 million compared to $42.3 million in the linked quarter. The net interest margin for the month ended March 31, 2024 was 2.53%.

  • Commercial loans grew 11.2% annualized in the quarter, including $22.8 million in new equipment finance production and a $52.0 million increase in other commercial loans.

  • Total loans were $4.62 billion at period end, increasing by 18.2% annualized during the quarter. Balances included the strategic deployment of excess liquidity into higher yielding and excellent credit quality residential mortgages of $94.7 million and consumer loans with credit protection of $59.1 million.

  • Cash totaled $271.1 million at period end, providing significant flexibility to drive future net interest margin growth through deployment into higher yielding assets throughout 2024.

  • Excellent asset quality with net charge-offs representing only 0.01% of average loans, as well as delinquent and non-performing loans representing 0.33% and 0.41%, respectively, at period end. The Company's first quarter credit loss expense of $805,000 was primarily attributable to loan growth and replacement of net charge-offs.

  • Stable deposit base with continued pricing discipline. Deposits totaled $5.58 billion at quarter end, compared to $5.66 billion on December 31, 2023. Modest outflows were primarily attributed to public fund certificates of deposits.

  • Solid fee income results, even with backdrop of lower BOLI income and mortgage seasonality. Expenses were well-managed in the quarter and at the lower end of guidance.

Summary

    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin     2024       2023       2023  
Net interest income   $ 43,288     $ 42,257     $ 45,237  
Net interest margin     2.50 %     2.43 %     2.67 %
Adjusted net interest margin     2.50 %     2.42 %     2.65 %
                         


    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Asset Yields and Funding Costs   2024   2023   2023
Interest earning assets   4.82 %   4.69 %   4.17 %
Interest bearing liabilities   2.84 %   2.74 %   1.85 %
                   


    For the Three Months Ended
Non-interest Income and   March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Mortgage Banking Income   2024     2023     2023
Total non–interest income   $ 9,929   $ (20,449 )   $ 9,620
Gain on sale of mortgage loans     626     951       785
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment     439     724       713
                     


    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Non-interest Expense     2024       2023       2023  
Total non–interest expense   $ 37,107     $ 39,330     $ 34,524  
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets     1.90 %     1.98 %     1.79 %
                         


    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Credit Quality   2024   2023   2023
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.09 %   1.13 %   1.17 %
Non–performing loans to total loans   0.41 %   0.46 %   0.47 %
Percent of net charge–offs to average loans outstanding for the period   0.01 %   0.02 %   0.01 %
                   


    March 31,   Net Reserve   December 31,
Allowance for Credit Losses     2024     1Q24     2023  
Commercial   $ 30,514     $ 778     $ 29,736  
Retail Mortgage     2,655       152       2,503  
Warehouse     659       178       481  
Consumer     16,559       (750 )     17,309  
Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”)   $ 50,387     $ 358     $ 50,029  
ACL / Total Loans     1.09 %         1.13 %
Acquired Loan Discount (“ALD”)   $ 4,660     $ (130 )   $ 4,790  
                         

Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $14.0 million, or $0.32 diluted earnings per share. The Company reported a net loss of $25.2 million, or $0.58, for the linked quarter and net income of $18.2 million, or $0.42, for the prior year period. The linked quarter net loss was due primarily to a $31.6 million net loss on the sale of securities resulting from the balance sheet restructuring which occurred in December 2023, income tax expense from the early surrender of bank owned life insurance, extraordinary non-interest expenses associated with staffing changes, the launch of Horizon Equipment Finance and the expansion of the Bank's treasury management capabilities. The change in net income for the first quarter of 2024 when compared to the linked quarter, also reflects growth in net-interest income of $1.0 million and decreases in credit loss expense of $469,000, income tax expense of $5.1 million and non-interest expense of $2.2 million.

Net interest income was $43.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $42.3 million in the linked quarter.

Total non–interest income was $9.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to negative $20.4 million in the linked quarter when the Company recorded a $31.6 million pre-tax loss on the sale of investment securities associated with the balance sheet restructuring which occurred in December 2023.

Total non–interest expense was $2.2 million lower in the first quarter of 2024 when compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to decreases of $1.6 million in salaries and employee benefits, $626,000 in loan expense, $492,000 in other losses, and $478,000 in data processing, partially offset by increases of $965,000 in outside services and consultants, $286,000 in net occupancy expenses, and $120,000 in FDIC insurance expense.

Horizon's effective tax rate was 8.6% for the first quarter of 2024, with income tax expense of $1.3 million which is $5.1 million lower than the linked quarter when the Company recorded income tax associated with the surrender of bank owned life insurance.

Net Interest Margin

Horizon’s net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.50% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 2.43% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest margin, excluding acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments (“adjusted net interest margin”), was 2.50% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 2.42% for the linked quarter. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin” table below).

Lending Activity

Total loan balances and loans held for sale increased to $4.62 billion on March 31, 2024 compared to $4.42 billion on December 31, 2023. Balances at the end of the first quarter of 2024 included deployment of surplus liquidity into $59.1 million in consumer loans with credit protections and $94.7 million in residential mortgages. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, commercial loans grew organically by $74.8 million, including $22.8 million in equipment finance production. During the first quarter of 2024, consumer loans increased $13.3 million, residential mortgage loans increased $100.9 million, and mortgage warehouse loans increased $11.5 million, offset by a decrease in loans held for sale of $496,000.

Loan Growth by Type
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    March 31,   December 31,   QTD   QTD   Annualized
     2024    2023   $ Change   % Change   % Change
Commercial   $ 2,749,766   $ 2,674,960   $ 74,806     2.8 %   11.2 %
Residential mortgage     782,070     681,136     100,934     14.8 %   59.6 %
Mortgage warehouse     56,549     45,078     11,471     25.4 %   102.3 %
Consumer     1,029,790     1,016,456     13,334     1.3 %   5.3 %
Total loans     4,618,175     4,417,630     200,545     4.3 %   18.3 %
Loans held for sale     922     1,418     (496 )   (35.0 )%   (140.7 )%
Total loans and loans held for sale   $ 4,619,097   $ 4,419,048   $ 200,049     4.3 %   18.2 %
                                 

Deposit Activity

Total deposit balances of $5.58 billion on March 31, 2024 decreased 1.50% compared to $5.66 billion on December 31, 2023.

The deposit mix at the end of the first quarter of 2024 represented the demand for clients to earn more interest on their excess funds and seasonal fluctuation of commercial balances for taxes and distributions. The Bank's tenured and granular core deposit relationships remain steadfast, reflecting the value of Horizon's relationship banking model and local community engagement.

Deposit Growth by Type
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  March 31,   December 31,   QTD   QTD   Annualized
  2024   2023   $ Change   % Change   % Change
Non–interest bearing $ 1,093,076   $ 1,116,005   $ (22,929 )   (2.1 )%   (8.3 )%
Interest bearing   3,350,673     3,369,149     (18,476 )   (0.5 )%   (2.2 )%
Time deposits   1,136,121     1,179,739     (43,618 )   (3.7 )%   (14.9 )%
Total deposits $ 5,579,870   $ 5,664,893   $ (85,023 )   (1.5 )%   (6.0 )%
                               

Capital

The capital resources of the Company and the Bank continued to exceed regulatory capital ratios for “well capitalized” banks at March 31, 2024. Stockholders’ equity totaled $721.3 million at March 31, 2024, and the ratio of average stockholders’ equity to average assets was 9.25% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Tangible book value, which excludes intangible assets from total equity, per common share (“TBVPS”) was $12.65, increasing $0.05 during the first quarter of 2024. Tangible common equity increased to 7.20% of tangible assets as of March 31, 2024, an increase of 11 basis points during the quarter.

The following table presents the actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of the Company and the Bank as of March 31, 2024.

    Actual   Required for Capital
Adequacy Purposes		   Required for Capital
Adequacy Purposes
with Capital Buffer		   Well Capitalized
Under Prompt
Corrective Action Provisions
    $   Ratio   $   Ratio   $   Ratio   $   Ratio
Total capital (to risk–weighted assets)                                
Consolidated   $ 793,832   13.82 %   $ 459,403   8.00 %   $ 602,967   10.50 %   N/A   N/A
Bank     721,280   12.59 %     458,163   8.00 %     601,338   10.50 %   $ 572,703   10.00 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets)                                
Consolidated     742,695   12.93 %     344,553   6.00 %     488,116   8.50 %   N/A   N/A
Bank     670,143   11.70 %     343,622   6.00 %     486,798   8.50 %     458,163   8.00 %
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets)                                
Consolidated     625,965   10.90 %     258,414   4.50 %     401,978   7.00 %   N/A   N/A
Bank     670,143   11.70 %     257,716   4.50 %     400,892   7.00 %     372,257   6.50 %
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)                                
Consolidated     742,695   9.68 %     306,779   4.00 %     306,779   4.00 %   N/A   N/A
Bank     670,143   8.63 %     310,602   4.00 %     310,602   4.00 %     388,253   5.00 %
                                                 

Liquidity

The Bank maintains a stable base of core deposits provided by long–standing and new relationships with individuals and local businesses. These deposits are the principal source of liquidity for Horizon. Other sources of liquidity for Horizon include earnings, loan repayments, investment security cash flows, proceeds from the sale of residential mortgage loans, unpledged investment securities and borrowing relationships with correspondent banks, including the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (the “FHLB”). On March 31, 2024, in addition to liquidity available from the normal operating, funding, and investing activities of Horizon, the Bank had approximately $1.56 billion in unused credit lines with various money center banks, including the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Bank. The Bank had approximately $581.1 million of unpledged investment securities on March 31, 2024.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward–looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Forward–looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward–looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward–looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: current financial conditions within the banking industry, including the effects of recent failures of other financial institutions, liquidity levels, and responses by the Federal Reserve, Department of the Treasury, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to address these issues; changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, changes in spreads on earning assets and changes in interest bearing liabilities; increased interest rate sensitivity; the ability of Horizon to remediate its material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; continuing increases in inflation; loss of key Horizon personnel; increases in disintermediation; potential loss of fee income, including interchange fees, as new and emerging alternative payment platforms take a greater market share of the payment systems; estimates of fair value of certain of Horizon’s assets and liabilities; changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses, market values, collateral securing loans and other assets; changes in sources of liquidity; economic conditions and their impact on Horizon and its customers, including local and global economic recovery from the pandemic; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be adopted and required by regulatory agencies; litigation, regulatory enforcement, and legal compliance risk and costs; rapid technological developments and changes; cyber terrorism and data security breaches; the rising costs of cybersecurity; the ability of the U.S. federal government to manage federal debt limits; climate change and social justice initiatives; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to effectively implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; acts of terrorism, war and global conflicts, such as the Russia and Ukraine conflict and the Israel and Hamas conflict; and supply chain disruptions and delays. These and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward–looking statements are discussed in Horizon’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10–K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10–Q, and Current Reports on Form 8–K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward–looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
     
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2024   2023   2023   2023   2023
Balance sheet:                    
Total assets   $ 7,855,707   $ 7,931,195   $ 7,959,434   $ 7,963,353   $ 7,897,995
Interest earning deposits & federal funds sold     170,882     413,744     76,293     119,637     30,221
Interest earning time deposits     1,715     2,205     2,207     2,452     3,098
Investment securities     2,461,044     2,492,889     2,831,651     2,889,309     2,958,978
Commercial loans     2,749,766     2,674,960     2,589,244     2,506,279     2,505,459
Mortgage warehouse loans     56,549     45,078     65,923     82,345     52,957
Residential mortgage loans     782,070     681,136     675,399     674,751     662,459
Consumer loans     1,029,790     1,016,456     1,028,436     1,002,885     1,026,076
Total loans     4,618,175     4,417,630     4,359,002     4,266,260     4,246,951
Earning assets     7,306,564     7,362,395     7,306,490     7,319,100     7,273,921
Non–interest bearing deposit accounts     1,093,076     1,116,005     1,126,703     1,170,055     1,231,845
Interest bearing transaction accounts     3,350,673     3,369,149     3,322,788     3,289,474     3,402,525
Time deposits     1,136,121     1,179,739     1,250,606     1,249,803     1,067,575
Total deposits     5,579,870     5,664,893     5,700,097     5,709,332     5,701,945
Borrowings     1,359,121     1,353,050     1,356,510     1,352,039     1,311,927
Subordinated notes     55,634     55,543     59,007     58,970     58,933
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     57,315     57,258     57,201     57,143     57,087
Total stockholders’ equity     721,250     718,812     693,369     709,243     702,559
                               


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios, Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Income statement:                    
Net interest income   $ 43,288     $ 42,257     $ 42,090     $ 46,160     $ 45,237  
Credit loss expense (recovery)     805       1,274       263       680       242  
Non–interest income     9,929       (20,449 )     11,830       10,997       9,620  
Non–interest expense     37,107       39,330       36,168       36,262       34,524  
Income tax expense     1,314       6,419       1,284       1,452       1,863  
Net income   $ 13,991     $ (25,215 )   $ 16,205     $ 18,763     $ 18,228  
                     
Per share data:                    
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.32     $ (0.58 )   $ 0.37     $ 0.43     $ 0.42  
Diluted earnings per share     0.32       (0.58 )     0.37       0.43       0.42  
Cash dividends declared per common share     0.16       0.16       0.16       0.16       0.16  
Book value per common share     16.49       16.47       15.89       16.25       16.11  
Tangible book value per common share     12.65       12.60       12.00       12.34       12.17  
Market value – high     14.44       14.65       12.68       11.10       16.32  
Market value – low   $ 11.75     $ 9.33     $ 9.90     $ 7.75     $ 10.31  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basis     43,663,610       43,649,585       43,646,609       43,639,987       43,583,554  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted     43,874,036       43,649,585       43,796,069       43,742,588       43,744,721  
                     
Key ratios:                    
Return on average assets     0.72 %   (1.27)        %     0.81 %     0.96 %     0.94 %
Return on average common stockholders’ equity     7.76       (14.23 )     8.99       10.59       10.66  
Net interest margin     2.50       2.43       2.41       2.69       2.67  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.09       1.13       1.14       1.17       1.17  
Average equity to average assets     9.25       8.92       9.03       9.07       8.86  
Efficiency ratio     69.73       180.35       67.08       63.44       62.93  
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets     1.90       1.98       1.81       1.86       1.79  
Bank only capital ratios:                    
Tier 1 capital to average assets     8.63       8.41       8.77       8.72       8.86  
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets     11.70       11.96       12.22       12.12       12.65  
Total capital to risk weighted assets     12.59       12.87       13.11       13.03       13.56  
                                         


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)
     
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Loan data:                    
Substandard loans   $ 43,672     $ 49,526     $ 47,563     $ 41,484     $ 49,804  
30 to 89 days delinquent     15,272       16,595       13,089       10,913       13,971  
                     
Non–performing loans:                    
90 days and greater delinquent – accruing interest     108       559       392       1,313       137  
Non–accrual loans     19,053       19,710       19,056       20,796       19,660  
Total non–performing loans   $ 19,161     $ 20,269     $ 19,448     $ 22,109     $ 19,797  
Non–performing loans to total loans     0.41 %     0.46 %     0.45 %     0.52 %     0.47 %
                                         


Allocation of the Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
     
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2024   2023   2023   2023   2023
Commercial   $ 30,514   $ 29,736   $ 29,472   $ 30,354   $ 31,156
Residential mortgage     2,655     2,503     2,794     3,648     4,447
Mortgage warehouse     659     481     714     893     798
Consumer     16,559     17,309     16,719     15,081     13,125
Total   $ 50,387   $ 50,029   $ 49,699   $ 49,976   $ 49,526
                               


Net Charge–offs (Recoveries)
(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)
     
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Commercial   $ (57 )   $ 233     $ 142     $ 101     $ 104  
Residential mortgage     (5 )     21       (39 )     (10 )     (6 )
Mortgage warehouse                              
Consumer     488       531       619       183       281  
Total   $ 426     $ 785     $ 722     $ 274     $ 379  
Percent of net charge–offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding for the period     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.01 %     0.01 %
                                         


Total Non–performing Loans
(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)
     
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Commercial   $ 5,493     $ 7,362     $ 6,969     $ 8,275     $ 8,523  
Residential mortgage     8,725       8,058       7,777       8,168       6,926  
Mortgage warehouse                              
Consumer     4,943       4,849       4,702       5,666       4,348  
Total   $ 19,161     $ 20,269     $ 19,448     $ 22,109     $ 19,797  
Non–performing loans to total loans     0.41 %     0.46 %     0.45 %     0.52 %     0.47 %
                                         


Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
     
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2024   2023   2023   2023   2023
Commercial   $ 1,124   $ 1,124   $ 1,287   $ 1,567   $ 1,567
Residential mortgage         182     32     107     203
Mortgage warehouse                    
Consumer     50     205     72     7     78
Total   $ 1,174   $ 1,511   $ 1,391   $ 1,681   $ 1,848
                               


Average Balance Sheets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2024   March 31, 2023
    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate
Assets                        
Interest earning assets                        
Federal funds sold   $ 322,058     $ 4,387   5.48 %   $ 7,767     $ 83   4.33 %
Interest earning deposits     9,025       110   4.90 %     8,780       70   3.23 %
Investment securities – taxable     1,364,195       7,362   2.17 %     1,727,369       8,725   2.05 %
Investment securities – non–taxable (1)     1,149,957       6,451   2.86 %     1,314,129       7,556   2.95 %
Loans receivable (2) (3)     4,448,324       66,954   6.09 %     4,143,221       55,364   5.44 %
Total interest earning assets     7,293,559       85,264   4.82 %     7,201,266       71,798   4.17 %
Non–interest earning assets                        
Cash and due from banks     105,795               103,563          
Allowance for credit losses     (49,960 )             (50,337 )        
Other assets     486,652               576,614          
Total average assets   $ 7,836,046             $ 7,831,106          
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                        
Interest bearing liabilities                        
Interest bearing deposits   $ 4,500,148     $ 27,990   2.50 %   $ 4,502,199     $ 14,819   1.33 %
Borrowings     1,200,728       10,904   3.65 %     1,053,317       9,268   3.57 %
Repurchase agreements     138,052       1,026   2.99 %     138,749       503   1.47 %
Subordinated notes     55,558       831   6.02 %     58,910       880   6.06 %
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     57,279       1,225   8.60 %     57,048       1,091   7.76 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     5,951,765       41,976   2.84 %     5,810,223       26,561   1.85 %
Non–interest bearing liabilities                        
Demand deposits     1,077,183               1,255,697          
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     82,015               71,714          
Stockholders’ equity     725,083               693,472          
Total average liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 7,836,046             $ 7,831,106          
                         
Net interest income / spread       $ 43,288   1.98 %       $ 45,237   2.32 %
Net interest income as a percent of average interest earning assets (1)           2.50 %           2.67 %
                         
(1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
(3) Non–accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
 


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in Thousands)
         
    March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
    (Unaudited)    
Assets        
Cash and due from banks   $ 271,088     $ 526,515  
Interest earning time deposits     1,715       2,205  
Investment securities, available for sale     535,319       547,251  
Investment securities, held to maturity (fair value $1,627,853 and $1,668,758)     1,925,725       1,945,638  
Loans held for sale     922       1,418  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $50,387 and $50,029     4,567,788       4,367,601  
Premises and equipment, net     94,303       94,583  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     53,826       34,509  
Goodwill     155,211       155,211  
Other intangible assets     12,754       13,626  
Interest receivable     40,008       38,710  
Cash value of life insurance     36,455       36,157  
Other assets     160,593       177,061  
Total assets   $ 7,855,707     $ 7,940,485  
         
Liabilities        
Deposits        
Non–interest bearing   $ 1,093,076     $ 1,116,005  
Interest bearing     4,486,794       4,548,888  
Total deposits     5,579,870       5,664,893  
Borrowings     1,359,121       1,353,050  
Subordinated notes     55,634       55,543  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     57,315       57,258  
Interest payable     7,853       22,249  
Other liabilities     74,664       68,680  
Total liabilities     7,134,457       7,221,673  
Commitments and contingent liabilities        
Stockholders’ equity        
Preferred stock, Authorized, 1,000,000 shares, Issued 0 shares            
Common stock, no par value, Authorized 99,000,000 shares
Issued and outstanding 44,115,840 and 44,106,174 shares		            
Additional paid–in capital     356,599       356,400  
Retained earnings     435,927       429,021  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (71,276 )     (66,609 )
Total stockholders’ equity     721,250       718,812  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 7,855,707     $ 7,940,485  
                 


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2024     2023     2023   2023     2023  
Interest income                    
Loans receivable   $ 66,954   $ 65,583     $ 63,003   $ 60,594   $ 55,364  
Investment securities – taxable     7,362     8,157       8,788     8,740     8,725  
Investment securities – non–taxable     6,451     6,767       7,002     7,059     7,556  
Other     4,497     3,007       1,332     475     153  
Total interest income     85,264     83,514       80,125     76,868     71,798  
Interest expense                    
Deposits     27,990     27,376       24,704     18,958     14,819  
Borrowed funds     11,930     11,765       11,224     9,718     9,771  
Subordinated notes     831     870       880     881     880  
Junior subordinated debentures issued capital trusts     1,225     1,246       1,227     1,151     1,091  
Total interest expense     41,976     41,257       38,035     30,708     26,561  
Net interest income     43,288     42,257       42,090     46,160     45,237  
Credit loss expense (recovery)     805     1,274       263     680     242  
Net interest income after credit loss expense     42,483     40,983       41,827     45,480     44,995  
Non–interest Income                    
Service charges on deposit accounts     3,214     3,092       3,086     3,021     3,028  
Wire transfer fees     101     103       120     116     109  
Interchange fees     3,109     3,224       3,186     3,584     2,867  
Fiduciary activities     1,315     1,352       1,206     1,247     1,275  
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities         (31,572 )         20     (500 )
Gain on sale of mortgage loans     626     951       1,582     1,005     785  
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment     439     724       631     640     713  
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance     298     658       1,055     1,015     981  
Other income     827     1,019       964     349     362  
Total non–interest income     9,929     (20,449 )     11,830     10,997     9,620  
Non–interest expense                    
Salaries and employee benefits     20,268     21,877       20,058     20,162     18,712  
Net occupancy expenses     3,546     3,260       3,283     3,249     3,563  
Data processing     2,464     2,942       2,999     3,016     2,669  
Professional fees     607     772       707     633     533  
Outside services and consultants     3,359     2,394       2,316     2,515     2,717  
Loan expense     719     1,345       1,120     1,397     1,118  
FDIC insurance expense     1,320     1,200       1,300     840     540  
Core deposit intangible amortization     872     903       903     903     903  
Other losses     16     508       188     134     221  
Other expenses     3,936     4,129       3,294     3,413     3,548  
Total non–interest expense     37,107     39,330       36,168     36,262     34,524  
Income before income taxes     15,305     (18,796 )     17,489     20,215     20,091  
Income tax expense     1,314     6,419       1,284     1,452     1,863  
Net income   $ 13,991   $ (25,215 )   $ 16,205   $ 18,763   $ 18,228  
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.32   $ (0.58 )   $ 0.37   $ 0.43   $ 0.42  
Diluted earnings per share     0.32     (0.58 )     0.37     0.43     0.42  
                                   

Use of Non–GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non–GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, pre–tax, pre–provision net income, net interest margin, tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average common equity, and return on average tangible equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non–recurring and have excluded them. We believe that this shows the impact of such events as acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments and swap termination fees, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes these non–GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business and financial results without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one–time costs of acquisitions and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non–GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2024     2023     2023     2023       2023  
Net income as reported   $ 13,991   $ (25,215 )   $ 16,205   $ 18,763     $ 18,228  
Swap termination fee                   (1,453 )      
Tax effect                   305        
Net income excluding swap termination fee     13,991     (25,215 )     16,205     17,615       18,228  
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities         31,572           (20 )     500  
Tax effect         (6,630 )         4       (105 )
Tax valuation reserve         5,201                  
Net income excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities     13,991     4,928       16,205     17,599       18,623  
Extraordinary expenses         705                  
Tax effect         (148 )                
Net income excluding extraordinary expenses     13,991     5,485       16,205     17,599       18,623  
BOLI tax expense and excise tax         8,597                  
Net income excluding BOLI tax expense and excise tax     13,991     14,082       16,205     17,599       18,623  
Adjusted net income   $ 13,991   $ 14,082     $ 16,205   $ 17,599     $ 18,623  
                                     


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2024     2023     2023     2023     2023
Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) as reported   $ 0.32   $ (0.58 )   $ 0.37   $ 0.43     $ 0.42
Swap termination fee                   (0.03 )    
Tax effect                   0.01      
Diluted EPS excluding swap termination fee     0.32     (0.58 )     0.37     0.41       0.42
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities         0.72                 0.01
Tax effect         (0.15 )              
Tax valuation reserve         0.12                
Diluted EPS excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities     0.32     0.11       0.37     0.41       0.43
Extraordinary expenses         0.02                
Tax effect                        
Diluted EPS excluding extraordinary expenses     0.32     0.13       0.37     0.41       0.43
BOLI tax expense and excise tax         0.20                
Diluted EPS excluding BOLI tax expense and excise tax     0.32     0.33       0.37     0.41       0.43
Adjusted diluted EPS   $ 0.32   $ 0.33     $ 0.37   $ 0.41     $ 0.43
                                   


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Pre–Tax, Pre–Provision Net Income
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2024     2023     2023     2023     2023
Pre–tax income   $ 15,305   $ (18,796 )   $ 17,489   $ 20,215     $ 20,091
Credit loss expense (recovery)     805     1,274       263     680       242
Pre–tax, pre–provision net income   $ 16,110   $ (17,522 )   $ 17,752   $ 20,895     $ 20,333
                     
Pre–tax, pre–provision net income   $ 16,110   $ (17,522 )   $ 17,752   $ 20,895     $ 20,333
Swap termination fee                   (1,453 )    
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities         31,572           (20 )     500
Extraordinary expenses         705                
Adjusted pre–tax, pre–provision net income   $ 16,110   $ 14,755     $ 17,752   $ 19,422     $ 20,833
                                   


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Net interest income as reported   $ 43,288     $ 42,257     $ 42,090     $ 46,160     $ 45,237  
Average interest earning assets     7,293,559       7,239,034       7,286,611       7,212,640       7,201,266  
Net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets (“Net Interest Margin”)     2.50 %     2.43 %     2.41 %     2.69 %     2.67 %
                     
Net interest income as reported   $ 43,288     $ 42,257     $ 42,090     $ 46,160     $ 45,237  
Acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments (“PAUs”)     (13 )     (175 )     (435 )     (651 )     (367 )
Swap termination fee                       (1,453 )      
Adjusted net interest income   $ 43,275     $ 42,082     $ 41,655     $ 44,056     $ 44,870  
Adjusted net interest margin     2.50 %     2.42 %     2.38 %     2.57 %     2.65 %
                                         


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders’ Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
     
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2024   2023   2023   2023   2023
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 721,250   $ 718,812   $ 693,369   $ 709,243   $ 702,559
Less: Intangible assets     167,965     168,837     169,741     170,644     171,547
Total tangible stockholders’ equity   $ 553,285   $ 549,975   $ 523,628   $ 538,599   $ 531,012
Common shares outstanding     43,726,380     43,652,063     43,648,501     43,645,216     43,621,422
Book value per common share   $ 16.49   $ 16.47   $ 15.89   $ 16.25   $ 16.11
Tangible book value per common share   $ 12.65   $ 12.60   $ 12.00   $ 12.34   $ 12.17
                               


Non–GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Non–interest expense as reported   $ 37,107     $ 39,330     $ 36,168     $ 36,262     $ 34,524  
Net interest income as reported     43,288       42,257       42,090       46,160       45,237  
Non–interest income as reported   $ 9,929     $ (20,449 )   $ 11,830     $ 10,997     $ 9,620  
Non–interest expense / (Net interest income + Non–interest income)
(“Efficiency Ratio”)		     69.73 %     180.35 %     67.08 %     63.44 %     62.93 %
                     
Non–interest expense as reported   $ 37,107     $ 39,330     $ 36,168     $ 36,262     $ 34,524  
Extraordinary expenses           (705 )                  
Non–interest expense excluding extraordinary expenses     37,107       38,625       36,168       36,262       34,524  
                     
Net interest income as reported     43,288       42,257       42,090       46,160       45,237  
Swap termination fee                       (1,453 )      
Net interest income excluding swap termination fee     43,288       42,257       42,090       44,707       45,237  
                     
Non–interest income as reported     9,929       (20,449 )     11,830       10,997       9,620  
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities           31,572             (20 )     500  
Non–interest income excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   $ 9,929     $ 11,123     $ 11,830     $ 10,977     $ 10,120  
Adjusted efficiency ratio     69.73 %     72.36 %     67.08 %     65.12 %     62.37 %
                                         


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Average assets   $ 7,836,046     $ 7,880,816     $ 7,924,751     $ 7,840,026     $ 7,831,106  
Return on average assets (“ROAA”) as reported     0.72 %   (1.27)%     0.81 %     0.96 %     0.94 %
Swap termination fee                       (0.07 )      
Tax effect                       0.02        
ROAA excluding swap termination fee     0.72       (1.27 )     0.81       0.91       0.94  
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities           1.59                   0.03  
Tax effect           (0.33 )                 (0.01 )
Tax valuation reserve           0.26                    
ROAA excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities     0.72       0.25       0.81       0.91       0.96  
Extraordinary expenses           0.04                    
Tax effect           (0.01 )                  
ROAA excluding extraordinary expenses     0.72       0.28       0.81       0.91       0.96  
BOLI tax expense and excise tax           0.43                    
ROAA excluding BOLI tax expense and excise tax     0.72       0.71       0.81       0.91       0.96  
Adjusted ROAA     0.72 %     0.71 %     0.81 %     0.91 %     0.96 %
                                         


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Common Equity
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Average common equity   $ 725,083     $ 702,793     $ 715,485     $ 710,953     $ 693,472  
Return on average common equity (“ROACE”) as reported     7.76 %   (14.23)%     8.99 %     10.59 %     10.66 %
Swap termination fee                       (0.82 )      
Tax effect                       0.17        
ROACE excluding swap termination fee     7.76       (14.23 )     8.99       9.94       10.66  
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities           17.82             (0.01 )     0.29  
Tax effect           (3.74 )                 (0.06 )
Tax valuation reserve           2.94                    
ROACE excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities     7.76       2.79       8.99       9.93       10.89  
Extraordinary expenses           0.40                    
Tax effect           (0.08 )                  
ROACE excluding extraordinary expenses     7.76       3.11       8.99       9.93       10.89  
BOLI tax expense and excise tax           4.85                    
ROACE excluding BOLI tax expense and excise tax     7.76       7.96       8.99       9.93       10.89  
Adjusted ROACE     7.76 %     7.96 %     8.99 %     9.93 %     10.89 %
                                         


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Equity
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Average common equity   $ 725,083     $ 702,793     $ 715,485     $ 710,953     $ 693,472  
Less: Average intangible assets     168,519       169,401       170,301       171,177       172,139  
Average tangible equity   $ 556,564     $ 533,392     $ 545,184     $ 539,776     $ 521,333  
Return on average tangible equity (“ROATE”) as reported     10.11 %   (18.76)        %     11.79 %     13.94 %     14.18 %
Swap termination fee                       (1.08 )      
Tax effect                       0.23        
ROATE excluding swap termination fee     10.11       (18.76 )     11.79       13.09       14.18  
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities           23.48             (0.01 )     0.39  
Tax effect           (4.93 )                 (0.08 )
Tax valuation reserve           3.87                    
ROATE excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities     10.11       3.66       11.79       13.08       14.49  
Extraordinary expenses           0.52                    
Tax effect           (0.11 )                  
ROATE excluding extraordinary expenses     10.11       4.07       11.79       13.08       14.49  
BOLI tax expense and excise tax           6.39                    
ROATE excluding BOLI tax expense and excise tax     10.11       10.46       11.79       13.08       14.49  
Adjusted ROATE     10.11 %     10.46 %     11.79 %     13.08 %     14.49 %

Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, Horizon will host a conference call to review its first quarter financial results and operating performance.

Participants may access the live conference call on April 25, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 833–974–2379 from the United States, 866–450–4696 from Canada or 1–412–317–5772 from international locations and requesting the “Horizon Bancorp Call.” Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference through May 3, 2024. The replay may be accessed by dialing 877–344–7529 from the United States, 855–669–9658 from Canada or 1–412–317–0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 4319315.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the $7.9 billion–asset commercial bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serve customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential, indirect auto, and other secured consumer lending to in-market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.

Contact: Mark E. Secor
  Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (219) 873–2611
Fax: (219) 874–9280
Date: April 24, 2024


Primary Logo

You just read:

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports Solid First Quarter 2024 Results Including EPS of $0.32, Net Interest Margin Expansion, Loan Growth and Well-Managed Operating Expenses

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more