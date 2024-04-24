Landstar System Reports First Quarter Revenue of $1.171B and Earnings Per Share of $1.32

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) (“Landstar” or the “Company”) today reported basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.32 in the 2024 first quarter on revenue of $1.171 billion. Landstar also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share payable on May 24, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 8, 2024.



“It’s been a privilege to join Landstar and work alongside our customers, independent agents, BCOs, employees and the Board. The Landstar team performed admirably in a challenging freight environment as both the number of loads hauled via truck and revenue per load on loads hauled via truck exceeded the high-end of the Company’s guidance issued in our 2023 fourth quarter earnings release,” said Landstar President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Lonegro. “The Company is laser-focused on supporting our network of small business owners and executing on our strategic growth initiatives and technology enhancements. We are excited about the future, the new leadership structure of our sales organization and the strength of our balance sheet. Landstar is well positioned to capitalize when freight fundamentals improve. On tomorrow’s earnings call, we look forward to discussing first quarter earnings and providing second quarter guidance, which will be included within the slide presentation that accompanies the call.”

1Q 2024 1Q 2023 Revenue $ 1,171,043 $ 1,435,675 Gross profit $ 113,902 $ 152,948 Variable contribution $ 168,240 $ 208,706 Operating income $ 59,961 $ 101,284 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.32 $ 2.17 (1) Dollars above in thousands, except per share amounts

(2) Please refer to the Consolidated Statements of Income and Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution included below







Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners (“BCOs”) and truck brokerage carriers in the 2024 first quarter was $1,068.9 million, or 91% of revenue, compared to $1,323.7 million, or 92% of revenue, in the 2023 first quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2024 first quarter was $628.3 million, compared to $755.1 million in the 2023 first quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2024 first quarter was $343.0 million, compared to $377.6 million in the 2023 first quarter. Revenue from other truck transportation, which is largely related to power-only services, in the 2024 first quarter was $72.0 million, compared to $159.5 million in the 2023 first quarter. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $76.8 million, or 7% of revenue, in the 2024 first quarter, compared to $86.8 million, or 6% of revenue, in the 2023 first quarter.

While the number of loads hauled via truck declined 13% and truck revenue per load declined 7% in the 2024 first quarter as compared to the 2023 first quarter, each performed slightly better than the high end of the Company’s expectations as set forth in its previously issued guidance. On a sequential basis as compared to the 2023 fourth quarter, the number of loads hauled via truck and truck revenue per load in the 2024 first quarter each outperformed historical, pre-pandemic patterns.

Gross profit in the 2024 first quarter was $113.9 million and variable contribution (defined as revenue less the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) in the 2024 first quarter was $168.2 million. Gross profit in the 2023 first quarter was $152.9 million and variable contribution in the 2023 first quarter was $208.7 million. Reconciliations of gross profit to variable contribution and gross profit margin to variable contribution margin for the 2024 and 2023 first quarters are provided in the Company’s accompanying financial disclosures.

The Company’s balance sheet continues to be very strong, with cash and short term investments of approximately $530 million as of March 30, 2024. Trailing twelve month return on average shareholders’ equity was 23%, and return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 22%.

Landstar will provide a live webcast of its quarterly earnings conference call tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit www.investor.landstar.com; click on “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts,” then click on “Landstar’s First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call.”

About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc., is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In this earnings release and accompanying financial disclosures, the Company provides the following information that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure: variable contribution and variable contribution margin. The Company believes variable contribution and variable contribution margin are useful measures of the variable costs that we incur at a shipment-by-shipment level attributable to our transportation network of third-party capacity providers and independent agents in order to provide services to our customers. The Company also believes that it is appropriate to present each of the financial measures that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure, as referred to above, for the following reasons: (1) disclosure of these matters will allow investors to better understand the underlying trends in the Company’s financial condition and results of operations; (2) this information will facilitate comparisons by investors of the Company’s results as compared to the results of peer companies; and (3) management considers this financial information in its decision making.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:

The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements”. This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: the impact of the Russian conflict with Ukraine on the operations of certain independent commission sales agents, including the Company’s largest such agent by revenue in the 2023 fiscal year; an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. trade relationships; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; potential changes in taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; regulations requiring the purchase and use of zero-emission vehicles; intellectual property; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10-K for the 2023 fiscal year, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended March 30, April 1, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 1,171,043 $ 1,435,675 Investment income 3,412 1,368 Costs and expenses: Purchased transportation 905,521 1,101,294 Commissions to agents 97,282 125,675 Other operating costs, net of gains on asset sales/dispositions 14,859 12,378 Insurance and claims 26,268 27,647 Selling, general and administrative 56,422 53,567 Depreciation and amortization 14,142 15,198 Total costs and expenses 1,114,494 1,335,759 Operating income 59,961 101,284 Interest and debt (income) expense (1,611 ) (726 ) Income before income taxes 61,572 102,010 Income taxes 14,476 23,815 Net income $ 47,096 $ 78,195 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.32 $ 2.17 Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 35,750,000 35,982,000 Dividends per common share $ 0.33 $ 0.30





Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) March 30, December 30, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 467,671 $ 481,043 Short-term investments 62,781 59,661 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance of $11,764 and $11,738 723,841 743,762 Other receivables, including advances to independent contractors, less allowance of $14,310 and $14,010 40,535 43,339 Other current assets 15,540 24,936 Total current assets 1,310,368 1,352,741 Operating property, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $442,898 and $436,682 279,552 284,300 Goodwill 42,381 42,275 Other assets 113,540 122,530 Total assets $ 1,745,841 $ 1,801,846 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Cash overdraft $ 51,674 $ 61,541 Accounts payable 384,267 395,980 Current maturities of long-term debt 26,730 27,876 Insurance claims 40,683 41,825 Dividends payable - 71,433 Other current liabilities 86,318 76,569 Total current liabilities 589,672 675,224 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 38,496 43,264 Insurance claims 59,668 58,922 Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities 40,094 40,513 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 160,000,000 shares, issued 68,547,553 and 68,497,324 685 685 Additional paid-in capital 254,192 254,642 Retained earnings 2,818,939 2,783,645 Cost of 32,785,515 and 32,780,651 shares of common stock in treasury (2,049,070 ) (2,048,184 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,835 ) (6,865 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,017,911 983,923 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,745,841 $ 1,801,846





Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended March 30, April 1, 2024 2023 Revenue generated through (in thousands): Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment $ 628,304 $ 755,083 Unsided/platform equipment 343,045 377,564 Less-than-truckload 25,617 31,558 Other truck transportation (1) 71,966 159,503 Total truck transportation 1,068,932 1,323,708 Rail intermodal 22,695 25,657 Ocean and air cargo carriers 54,074 61,093 Other (2) 25,342 25,217 $ 1,171,043 $ 1,435,675 Revenue on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) included in total truck transportation $ 452,561 $ 519,526 Number of loads: Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment 299,014 331,954 Unsided/platform equipment 117,947 127,572 Less-than-truckload 40,233 46,192 Other truck transportation (1) 33,526 58,062 Total truck transportation 490,720 563,780 Rail intermodal 7,150 7,760 Ocean and air cargo carriers 8,720 8,440 506,590 579,980 Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) included in total truck transportation 208,740 232,550 Revenue per load: Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment $ 2,101 $ 2,275 Unsided/platform equipment 2,908 2,960 Less-than-truckload 637 683 Other truck transportation (1) 2,147 2,747 Total truck transportation 2,178 2,348 Rail intermodal 3,174 3,306 Ocean and air cargo carriers 6,201 7,239 Revenue per load on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) $ 2,168 $ 2,234 Revenue by capacity type (as a % of total revenue): Truck capacity providers: BCO Independent Contractors (3) 39 % 36 % Truck Brokerage Carriers 53 % 56 % Rail intermodal 2 % 2 % Ocean and air cargo carriers 5 % 4 % Other 2 % 2 % March 30, April 1, 2024 2023 Truck Capacity Providers BCO Independent Contractors (3) 8,619 9,996 Truck Brokerage Carriers: Approved and active (4) 45,919 61,771 Other approved 26,320 30,893 72,239 92,664 Total available truck capacity providers 80,858 102,660 Trucks provided by BCO Independent Contractors (3) 9,410 10,809 (1) Includes power-only, expedited, straight truck, cargo van, and miscellaneous other truck transportation revenue generated by the transportation shipments logistics segment. Power-only refers to where the Company furnishes a power unit and an operator but not trailing equipment, which is typically provided by the shipper or consignee. (2) Includes primarily reinsurance premium revenue generated by the insurance segment and intra-Mexico transportation services revenue generated by Landstar Metro. (3) BCO Independent Contractors are independent contractors who provide truck capacity to the Company under exclusive lease arrangements. (4) Active refers to Truck Brokerage Carriers who moved at least one load in the 180 days immediately preceding the fiscal quarter end.





Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended March 30, April 1, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 1,171,043 $ 1,435,675 Costs of revenue: Purchased transportation 905,521 1,101,294 Commissions to agents 97,282 125,675 Variable costs of revenue 1,002,803 1,226,969 Trailing equipment depreciation 6,897 8,369 Information technology costs (1) 5,804 6,751 Insurance-related costs (2) 26,778 28,260 Other operating costs 14,859 12,378 Other costs of revenue 54,338 55,758 Total costs of revenue 1,057,141 1,282,727 Gross profit $ 113,902 $ 152,948 Gross profit margin 9.7 % 10.7 % Plus: other costs of revenue 54,338 55,758 Variable contribution $ 168,240 $ 208,706 Variable contribution margin 14.4 % 14.5 %





(1) Includes costs of revenue incurred related to internally developed software including ASC 350-40 amortization, implementation costs, hosting costs and other support costs utilized to support the Company’s independent commission sales agents, third party capacity providers, and customers, included as a portion of depreciation and amortization and of selling, general and administrative in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) Primarily includes (i) insurance premiums paid for commercial auto liability, general liability, cargo and other lines of coverage related to the transportation of freight; (ii) the related cost of claims incurred under those programs; and (iii) brokerage commissions and other fees incurred relating to the administration of insurance programs available to BCO Independent Contractors that are reinsured by the Company, which are included in selling, general and administrative in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Income.





Contact: Jim Todd Chief Financial Officer 904-398-9400