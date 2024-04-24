Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,893 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,351 in the last 365 days.

Univest Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

SOUDERTON, Pa., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the "Corporation") (NASDAQ: UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. (the "Bank") and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $20.3 million, or $0.69 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $21.0 million, or $0.71 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

One-Time Items
The financial results for the quarter included a $3.4 million net gain ($2.7 million after-tax), or $0.09 diluted earnings per share, generated from the sale of mortgage servicing rights associated with $591.1 million of serviced loans.

Loans
Gross loans and leases increased $11.9 million, or 0.2% (0.8% annualized), from December 31, 2023, primarily due to increases in commercial loans and residential mortgage loans, partially offset by decreases in construction and commercial real estate loans. Gross loans and leases increased $339.3 million, or 5.4%, from March 31, 2023, primarily due to increases in commercial real estate, residential mortgage loans and lease financings, partially offset by a decrease in commercial loans.

Deposits, Borrowings and Liquidity
Total deposits increased $29.6 million, or 0.5% (2.0% annualized), from December 31, 2023, primarily due to increases in consumer and brokered deposits, partially offset by decreases in commercial and seasonal public funds deposits. Total deposits increased $570.7 million, or 9.8%, from March 31, 2023, primarily due to increases in consumer, public funds and brokered deposits, partially offset by a decrease in commercial deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 21.9% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, down from 23.0% at December 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, unprotected deposits, which excludes insured, internal, and collateralized deposit accounts, represented 22.3% of total deposits, down from 23.3% at December 31, 2023.

Total borrowings decreased $61.4 million, or 13.2% (52.8% annualized), from December 31, 2023, primarily due to pay-downs of long-term FHLB advances of $60.0 million. These borrowings were replaced with $110.2 million of lower cost brokered deposits during the quarter.

As of March 31, 2024, the Corporation had cash and cash equivalents totaling $201.6 million. The Corporation and its subsidiaries had committed borrowing capacity of $3.4 billion at March 31, 2024, of which $2.1 billion was available. The Corporation and its subsidiaries also maintained uncommitted funding sources from correspondent banks of $334.0 million at March 31, 2024. Future availability under these uncommitted funding sources is subject to the prerogatives of the granting banks and may be withdrawn at will.

Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income of $51.5 million for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $7.9 million, or 13.2%, from the first quarter of 2023 and $1.3 million, or 2.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023 was due to an increase in the cost of funds and the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by an increase in asset yields and the average balance of interest-earning assets. The decrease in net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was due to a decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets, including excess liquidity, and an increase in the cost of funds, partially offset by an increase in asset yields and a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.88% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 2.84% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 3.58% for the first quarter of 2023. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately three basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to approximately ten basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Excess liquidity had no impact on net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $25.6 million, an increase of $5.9 million, or 30.1%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Other service fee income increased $3.3 million, or 108.6%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to the net gain on the sale of mortgage servicing rights as previously mentioned.

Insurance commission and fee income increased $714 thousand, or 11.0%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in premiums for group life and health and commercial lines and an increase in contingent commission income of $484 thousand, which were $2.3 million and $1.8 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Contingent income is largely recognized in the first quarter of the year.

Investment advisory commission and fee income increased $442 thousand, or 9.3%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to new customer relationships and appreciation of assets under management, as a majority of investment advisory fees are billed based on the prior quarter-end assets under management balance. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $324 thousand, or 20.9%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to increased treasury management income. Net gain on mortgage banking activities increased $314 thousand, or 50.2%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to increased salable volume.

Other income increased $554 thousand, or 117.6%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. Gains on the sale of Small Business Administration loans increased $239 thousand due to increased sale volume. Fees on risk participation agreements for interest rate swaps increased $141 thousand.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $50.1 million, an increase of $545 thousand, or 1.1%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Data processing increased $466 thousand, or 11.6%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to our investments in technology in recent years, including the launch of our online small business loan and deposit products, and general price increases incurred in the second half of 2023. Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $324 thousand, or 1.0%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily driven by decreased capitalized compensation, resulting from lower loan production in the current period, and increased medical claims expense. These increases were partially offset by decreased salary expense primarily due to staff reductions over the last twelve months.

Other expense decreased $268 thousand, or 3.8%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to decreases in retirement plan costs of $210 thousand. Professional fees decreased $253 thousand, or 13.0%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to consultant fees incurred in the first quarter of 2023 related to our digital transformation initiative.

Tax Provision
The effective income tax rate was 20.5% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to an effective tax rate of 19.4% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The discrete tax effect of vested equity compensation awards unfavorably impacted the first quarter of 2024 by 74 basis points and favorably impacted the first quarter of 2023 by 76 basis points. Additionally, the effective tax rates for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 reflected the benefits of tax-exempt income from investments in municipal securities and loans and leases.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses
Nonperforming assets were $40.0 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $40.1 million at December 31, 2023 and $32.4 million at March 31, 2023.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $1.1 million and $2.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

The provision for credit losses was $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $1.9 million and $3.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.30% at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 and 1.28% March 31, 2023.

Dividend and Share Repurchases
On April 24, 2024, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share to be paid on May 22, 2024 to shareholders of record as of May 8, 2024. During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Corporation repurchased 315,507 shares of common stock at an average price of $20.25 per share. Including brokerage fees and excise tax, the average price per share was $20.48. As of March 31, 2024, 887,182 shares are available for repurchase under the Share Repurchase Plan.

Conference Call
Univest will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2024 results on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. EST. Participants may preregister at https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=1f74990c&confId=63330. The general public can access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428; using Access Code 468018. A replay of the conference call will be available through May 25, 2024 by dialing 1-866-813-9403; using Access Code 450536.

About Univest Financial Corporation
Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $7.7 billion in assets and $5.0 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at March 31, 2024. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at www.univest.net.  

This press release and the reports Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to trends or factors affecting the financial services industry and, specifically, the financial condition and results of operations, business, prospects and strategies of Univest. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties in that there are a number of important factors that could cause Univest's future financial condition, results of operations, business, prospects or strategies to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) competition; (2) inflation and/or changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact our margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations and/or lead to higher operating costs; (3) changes in asset quality, prepayment speeds, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions; (4) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; (5) our ability to access cost-effective funding; (6) changes in economic conditions nationally and in our market; (7) economic assumptions that may impact our allowance for credit losses calculation; (8) legislative, regulatory, accounting or tax changes; (9) monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including the policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (10) technological issues that may adversely affect our operations or those of our customers; (11) a failure or breach in our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks; (12) changes in the securities markets; (13) the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; (14) our ability to enter into new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities and/or (15) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(UVSP - ER)

 
Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)                    
                     
Balance Sheet (Period End)   03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 49,318     $ 72,815     $ 68,900     $ 80,795     $ 71,215  
Interest-earning deposits with other banks     152,288       176,984       221,441       59,616       67,109  
Cash and cash equivalents     201,606       249,799       290,341       140,411       138,324  
Investment securities held-to-maturity     143,474       145,777       149,451       153,509       151,347  
Investment securities available for sale, net of allowance for credit losses     350,819       351,553       334,538       356,164       367,656  
Investments in equity securities     3,355       3,293       4,054       3,443       3,105  
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock, at cost     37,394       40,499       42,417       42,811       43,792  
Loans held for sale     13,188       11,637       16,473       29,526       5,425  
Loans and leases held for investment     6,579,086       6,567,214       6,574,958       6,462,238       6,239,804  
Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases     (85,632 )     (85,387 )     (83,837 )     (82,709 )     (80,034 )
Net loans and leases held for investment     6,493,454       6,481,827       6,491,121       6,379,529       6,159,770  
Premises and equipment, net     48,739       51,441       51,287       52,058       52,334  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     30,702       31,795       31,053       30,237       31,663  
Goodwill     175,510       175,510       175,510       175,510       175,510  
Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization     7,473       10,950       11,079       10,923       11,044  
Bank owned life insurance     137,896       131,344       130,522       129,715       128,926  
Accrued interest and other assets     102,958       95,203       100,220       96,314       90,095  
Total assets   $ 7,746,568     $ 7,780,628     $ 7,828,066     $ 7,600,150     $ 7,358,991  
                     
LIABILITIES                    
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 1,401,806     $ 1,468,320     $ 1,432,559     $ 1,582,767     $ 1,799,225  
Interest-bearing deposits:     5,003,552       4,907,461       5,006,606       4,404,635       4,035,432  
Total deposits     6,405,358       6,375,781       6,439,165       5,987,402       5,834,657  
Short-term borrowings     4,816       6,306       14,676       244,666       271,881  
Long-term debt     250,000       310,000       320,000       320,000       220,000  
Subordinated notes     148,886       148,761       148,636       148,510       148,385  
Operating lease liabilities     33,744       34,851       34,017       33,428       34,846  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     60,095       65,721       64,374       60,922       50,726  
Total liabilities     6,902,899       6,941,420       7,020,868       6,794,928       6,560,495  
                     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Common stock, $5 par value: 48,000,000 shares authorized and 31,556,799 shares issued     157,784       157,784       157,784       157,784       157,784  
Additional paid-in capital     298,914       301,066       300,171       299,212       298,167  
Retained earnings     488,790       474,691       464,634       453,806       443,493  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit     (54,740 )     (50,646 )     (71,586 )     (61,034 )     (55,550 )
Treasury stock, at cost     (47,079 )     (43,687 )     (43,805 )     (44,546 )     (45,398 )
Total shareholders’ equity     843,669       839,208       807,198       805,222       798,496  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 7,746,568     $ 7,780,628     $ 7,828,066     $ 7,600,150     $ 7,358,991  
                     
                     
    For the three months ended,
Balance Sheet (Average)   03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23
Assets   $ 7,696,575     $ 7,865,634     $ 7,693,983     $ 7,440,798     $ 7,219,211  
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses     500,983       489,587       506,341       518,995       515,880  
Loans and leases, gross     6,577,365       6,594,233       6,537,169       6,372,342       6,164,890  
Deposits     6,303,854       6,470,141       6,222,710       5,844,582       5,834,415  
Shareholders' equity     842,546       814,941       811,515       806,709       789,153  
                     


Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Summary of Loans by Type and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)
March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)                    
                     
Summary of Major Loan and Lease Categories (Period End)   03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23
Commercial, financial and agricultural   $ 1,014,568     $ 989,723     $ 1,050,004     $ 1,039,265     $ 1,032,753  
Real estate-commercial     3,283,729       3,302,798       3,275,140       3,221,993       3,128,210  
Real estate-construction     379,995       394,462       427,561       413,404       376,569  
Real estate-residential secured for business purpose     524,196       517,002       516,471       517,521       498,505  
Real estate-residential secured for personal purpose     922,412       909,015       861,122       832,632       779,557  
Real estate-home equity secured for personal purpose     177,446       179,282       176,855       175,090       172,073  
Loans to individuals     27,200       27,749       27,331       25,544       28,656  
Lease financings     249,540       247,183       240,474       236,789       223,481  
Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred income     6,579,086       6,567,214       6,574,958       6,462,238       6,239,804  
Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases     (85,632 )     (85,387 )     (83,837 )     (82,709 )     (80,034 )
Net loans and leases held for investment   $ 6,493,454     $ 6,481,827     $ 6,491,121     $ 6,379,529     $ 6,159,770  
                     
                     
Asset Quality Data (Period End)   03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23
Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual loans held for sale*   $ 20,363     $ 20,527     $ 18,085     $ 15,087     $ 11,362  
Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due     268       534       2,135       55       1,996  
Total nonperforming loans and leases     20,631       21,061       20,220       15,142       13,358  
Other real estate owned     19,220       19,032       19,916       19,345       19,000  
Repossessed assets     167       -       -       -       -  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 40,018     $ 40,093     $ 40,136     $ 34,487     $ 32,358  
Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment     0.31%       0.31%       0.28%       0.23%       0.18%  
Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment     0.31%       0.32%       0.31%       0.23%       0.21%  
Nonperforming assets / Total assets     0.52%       0.52%       0.51%       0.45%       0.44%  
                     
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases   $ 85,632     $ 85,387     $ 83,837     $ 82,709     $ 80,034  
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment     1.30%       1.30%       1.28%       1.28%       1.28%  
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases     420.53%       415.97%       463.57%       548.21%       704.40%  
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases     415.06%       405.43%       414.62%       546.22%       599.15%  
*Includes a $5.8 million loan held for sale at September 30, 2023.                    
                     
    For the three months ended,
    03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23
Net loan and lease charge-offs   $ 1,406     $ 1,074     $ 969     $ 512     $ 2,842  
Net loan and lease charge-offs (annualized)/Average loans and leases     0.09%       0.06%       0.06%       0.03%       0.19%  
                     


Univest Financial Corporation  
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)  
March 31, 2024  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)                      
    For the three months ended,  
For the period:   03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23  
Interest income   $ 98,609   $ 101,232   $ 97,106   $ 90,139   $ 83,253  
Interest expense     47,142     48,472     43,516     35,809     23,936  
Net interest income     51,467     52,760     53,590     54,330     59,317  
Provision for credit losses     1,432     1,931     2,024     3,428     3,387  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     50,035     50,829     51,566     50,902     55,930  
Noninterest income:                      
Trust fee income     2,108     1,943     1,910     1,924     1,955  
Service charges on deposit accounts     1,871     1,960     1,816     1,725     1,547  
Investment advisory commission and fee income     5,194     4,561     4,843     4,708     4,752  
Insurance commission and fee income     7,201     4,596     4,852     5,108     6,487  
Other service fee income     6,415     2,967     3,020     3,318     3,076  
Bank owned life insurance income     842     823     806     789     767  
Net gain on mortgage banking activities     939     809     1,216     1,039     625  
Other income     1,025     961     228     1,222     471  
Total noninterest income     25,595     18,620     18,691     19,833     19,680  
Noninterest expense:                      
Salaries, benefits and commissions     31,338     29,321     29,978     29,875     31,014  
Net occupancy     2,872     2,751     2,594     2,614     2,727  
Equipment     1,111     1,066     1,087     986     993  
Data processing     4,495     4,444     4,189     4,137     4,029  
Professional fees     1,688     1,768     1,763     1,669     1,941  
Marketing and advertising     416     632     555     622     371  
Deposit insurance premiums     1,135     1,350     1,258     1,116     1,101  
Intangible expenses     187     212     220     253     253  
Restructuring charges     -     189     -     1,330     -  
Other expense     6,832     7,313     7,344     7,197     7,100  
Total noninterest expense     50,074     49,046     48,988     49,799     49,529  
Income before taxes     25,556     20,403     21,269     20,936     26,081  
Income tax expense     5,251     4,149     4,253     4,136     5,047  
Net income   $ 20,305   $ 16,254   $ 17,016   $ 16,800   $ 21,034  
Net income per share:                      
Basic   $ 0.69   $ 0.55   $ 0.58   $ 0.57   $ 0.72  
Diluted   $ 0.69   $ 0.55   $ 0.58   $ 0.57   $ 0.71  
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.21   $ 0.21   $ 0.21   $ 0.21   $ 0.21  
Weighted average shares outstanding     29,413,999     29,500,147     29,479,066     29,439,392     29,312,265  
Period end shares outstanding     29,337,919     29,511,721     29,508,128     29,471,124     29,427,696  
                                 


Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
March 31, 2024
                           
          For the three months ended,
Profitability Ratios (annualized)     03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23
                           
Return on average assets       1.06%       0.82%       0.88%       0.91%       1.18%  
Return on average assets, excluding restructuring     1.06%       0.83%       0.88%       0.96%       1.18%  
charges (1)                          
Return on average shareholders' equity     9.69%       7.91%       8.32%       8.35%       10.81%  
Return on average shareholders' equity, excluding     9.69%       7.99%       8.32%       8.88%       10.81%  
restructuring charges (1)                      
Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3)     12.38%       10.23%       10.77%       10.85%       14.11%  
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding     12.38%       10.32%       10.77%       11.52%       14.11%  
restructuring charges (1)(3)                      
Net interest margin (FTE)       2.88%       2.84%       2.96%       3.14%       3.58%  
Efficiency ratio (2)         64.6%       68.3%       67.3%       66.7%       62.2%  
Efficiency ratio, excluding restructuring charges (1)(2)     64.6%       68.0%       67.3%       64.9%       62.2%  
                           
Capitalization Ratios                        
                           
Dividends declared to net income       30.5%       38.1%       36.4%       36.8%       29.2%  
Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End)     10.89%       10.79%       10.31%       10.59%       10.85%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     8.80%       8.70%       8.22%       8.45%       8.63%  
Common equity book value per share   $ 28.76     $ 28.44     $ 27.36     $ 27.32     $ 27.13  
Tangible common equity book value per share (1)   $ 22.70     $ 22.41     $ 21.32     $ 21.27     $ 21.07  
                           
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End)                    
Tier 1 leverage ratio         9.65%       9.36%       9.43%       9.59%       9.71%  
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     10.71%       10.58%       10.32%       10.26%       10.43%  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio       10.71%       10.58%       10.32%       10.26%       10.43%  
Total risk-based capital ratio       14.11%       13.90%       13.58%       13.54%       13.78%  
                           
(1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included below.    
(2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income.   
(3) Net income before amortization of intangibles to average tangible common equity.
                           


Univest Financial Corporation  
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)  
    For the Three Months Ended,      
Tax Equivalent Basis March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023  
  Average Income/ Average   Average Income/ Average  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate  
Assets:                
Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 120,845   $ 1,609 5.36 % $ 280,693   $ 3,804 5.38 %
Obligations of state and political subdivisions*   1,951     12 2.47     2,277     14 2.44  
Other debt and equity securities   499,032     3,647 2.94     487,310     3,678 2.99  
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock   39,115     724 7.44     41,361     767 7.36  
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets   660,943     5,992 3.65     811,641     8,263 4.04  
                 
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans   934,649     16,523 7.11     973,450     17,485 7.13  
Real estate—commercial and construction loans   3,575,142     50,641 5.70     3,590,477     50,715 5.60  
Real estate—residential loans   1,618,188     19,555 4.86     1,585,705     19,133 4.79  
Loans to individuals   27,315     548 8.07     27,667     558 8.00  
Municipal loans and leases *   232,380     2,464 4.26     230,394     2,438 4.20  
Lease financings   189,691     3,169 6.72     186,540     2,897 6.16  
Gross loans and leases   6,577,365     92,900 5.68     6,594,233     93,226 5.61  
Total interest-earning assets   7,238,308     98,892 5.49     7,405,874     101,489 5.44  
Cash and due from banks   54,870           54,981        
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases   (86,495 )         (84,386 )      
Premises and equipment, net   50,592           51,489        
Operating lease right-of-use assets   31,121           31,251        
Other assets   408,179           406,425        
Total assets $ 7,696,575         $ 7,865,634        
                 
Liabilities:                
Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 1,180,696   $ 8,218 2.80 % $ 1,193,386   $ 8,409 2.80 %
Money market savings   1,705,291     19,220 4.53     1,845,153     21,133 4.54  
Regular savings   769,926     905 0.47     784,937     874 0.44  
Time deposits   1,238,878     13,630 4.42     1,188,054     12,748 4.26  
Total time and interest-bearing deposits   4,894,791     41,973 3.45     5,011,530     43,164 3.42  
                 
Short-term borrowings   10,127     5 0.20     9,814     1 0.04  
Long-term debt   292,486     2,883 3.96     318,805     3,026 3.77  
Subordinated notes   148,818     2,281 6.16     148,693     2,281 6.09  
Total borrowings   451,431     5,169 4.61     477,312     5,308 4.41  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,346,222     47,142 3.55     5,488,842     48,472 3.50  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,409,063           1,458,610        
Operating lease liabilities   34,166           34,255        
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   64,578           68,986        
Total liabilities   1,507,807           7,050,693        
Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")   6,854,029     2.81     6,947,452     2.77  
                 
Shareholders' Equity:                
Common stock   157,784           157,784        
Additional paid-in capital   300,679           300,558        
Retained earnings and other equity   384,083           356,599        
Total shareholders' equity   842,546           814,941        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,696,575         $ 7,865,634        
Net interest income   $ 51,750       $ 53,017    
                 
Net interest spread     1.94       1.94  
Effect of net interest-free funding sources     0.94       0.90  
Net interest margin     2.88 %     2.84 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   135.39 %         134.93 %      
                 
* Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets.      
Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of 453 thousand and $428 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.
                 


Univest Financial Corporation  
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)  
    For the Three Months Ended March 31,      
Tax Equivalent Basis     2024         2023    
  Average Income/ Average   Average Income/ Average  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate  
Assets:                
Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 120,845   $ 1,609 5.36 % $ 47,835   $ 479 4.06 %
Obligations of state and political subdivisions*   1,951     12 2.47     2,286     17 3.02  
Other debt and equity securities   499,032     3,647 2.94     513,594     3,495 2.76  
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock   39,115     724 7.44     34,742     609 7.11  
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets   660,943     5,992 3.65     598,457     4,600 3.12  
                 
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans   934,649     16,523 7.11     991,876     15,538 6.35  
Real estate—commercial and construction loans   3,575,142     50,641 5.70     3,342,199     42,421 5.15  
Real estate—residential loans   1,618,188     19,555 4.86     1,408,292     15,730 4.53  
Loans to individuals   27,315     548 8.07     27,254     449 6.68  
Municipal loans and leases*   232,380     2,464 4.26     229,955     2,341 4.13  
Lease financings   189,691     3,169 6.72     165,314     2,541 6.23  
Gross loans and leases   6,577,365     92,900 5.68     6,164,890     79,020 5.20  
Total interest-earning assets   7,238,308     98,892 5.49     6,763,347     83,620 5.01  
Cash and due from banks   54,870           58,035        
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases   (86,495 )         (79,977 )      
Premises and equipment, net   50,592           51,583        
Operating lease right-of-use assets   31,121           31,303        
Other assets   408,179           394,920        
Total assets $ 7,696,575         $ 7,219,211        
                 
Liabilities:                
Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 1,180,696   $ 8,218 2.80 % $ 857,891   $ 3,164 1.50 %
Money market savings   1,705,291     19,220 4.53     1,489,129     11,081 3.02  
Regular savings   769,926     905 0.47     985,716     669 0.28  
Time deposits   1,238,878     13,630 4.42     566,308     3,422 2.45  
Total time and interest-bearing deposits   4,894,791     41,973 3.45     3,899,044     18,336 1.91  
                 
Short-term borrowings   10,127     5 0.20     240,318     2,728 4.60  
Long-term debt   292,486     2,883 3.96     112,222     591 2.14  
Subordinated notes   148,818     2,281 6.16     148,319     2,281 6.24  
Total borrowings   451,431     5,169 4.61     500,859     5,600 4.53  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,346,222     47,142 3.55     4,399,903     23,936 2.21  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,409,063           1,935,371        
Operating lease liabilities   34,166           34,438        
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   64,578           60,346        
Total liabilities   1,507,807           6,430,058        
Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")   6,854,029     2.81     6,335,274     1.53  
                 
Shareholders' Equity:                
Common stock   157,784           157,784        
Additional paid-in capital   300,679           300,293        
Retained earnings and other equity   384,083           331,076        
Total shareholders' equity   842,546           789,153        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,696,575         $ 7,219,211        
Net interest income   $ 51,750       $ 59,684    
                 
Net interest spread     1.94       2.80  
Effect of net interest-free funding sources     0.94       0.78  
Net interest margin     2.88 %     3.58 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   135.39 %         153.72 %      
                 
* Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets.  
Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $453 thousand and $465 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.  
Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.  
                 


Univest Financial Corporation
Loan Portfolio Overview (Unaudited)
March 31, 2024
         
(Dollars in thousands)        
Industry Description Total Outstanding Balance   % of Commercial Loan Portfolio  
CRE - Retail $ 465,915   9.0 %
Animal Production   361,143   6.9  
CRE - Multi-family   318,337   6.1  
CRE - Office   298,301   5.7  
CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment   289,167   5.6  
CRE - Industrial / Warehouse   248,041   4.8  
Hotels & Motels (Accommodation)   193,058   3.7  
Specialty Trade Contractors   161,917   3.1  
Education   153,971   3.0  
Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers)   152,798   2.9  
Nursing and Residential Care Facilities   132,809   2.6  
Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers   132,677   2.6  
Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods   122,481   2.4  
CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential   116,749   2.2  
Crop Production   104,137   2.0  
Repair and Maintenance   103,139   2.0  
Wood Product Manufacturing   90,017   1.7  
Real Estate Lenders, Secondary Market Financing   86,382   1.7  
Rental and Leasing Services   76,500   1.5  
Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing   75,371   1.4  
CRE - Mixed-Use - Commercial   72,763   1.4  
Religious Organizations, Advocacy Groups   71,715   1.4  
Personal and Laundry Services   71,534   1.4  
Administrative and Support Services   70,224   1.3  
Amusement, Gambling, and Recreation Industries   68,644   1.3  
Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods   67,775   1.3  
Food Services and Drinking Places   66,625   1.3  
Private Equity & Special Purpose Entities (except 52592)   66,517   1.3  
Miniwarehouse / Self-Storage   61,996   1.2  
Food Manufacturing   60,794   1.2  
Truck Transportation   53,952   1.0  
Industries with >$50 million in outstandings $ 4,415,449   84.9 %
Industries with <$50 million in outstandings $ 787,039   15.1 %
Total Commercial Loans $ 5,202,488   100.0 %
         
         
Consumer Loans and Lease Financings Total Outstanding Balance      
Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose   922,412      
Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose   177,446      
Loans to Individuals   27,200      
Lease Financings   249,540      
Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings $ 1,376,598      
         
Total $ 6,579,086      
         


Univest Financial Corporation
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
March 31, 2024
 
Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation
Management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See the table below for additional information on non-GAAP measures used throughout this earnings release.
                         
        As of or for the three months ended,
(Dollars in thousands) 03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23
Restructuring charges (a)     $ -     $ 189     $ -     $ 1,330     $ -  
Tax effect of restructuring charges       -       (40 )     -       (279 )     -  
Restructuring charges, net of tax     $ -     $ 149     $ -     $ 1,051     $ -  
                         
Net income $ 20,305     $ 16,254     $ 17,016     $ 16,800     $ 21,034  
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax   148       167       174       200       200  
Net income before amortization of intangibles $ 20,453     $ 16,421     $ 17,190     $ 17,000     $ 21,234  
                         
Shareholders' equity $ 843,669     $ 839,208     $ 807,198     $ 805,222     $ 798,496  
Goodwill   (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )
Other intangibles (b)     (2,273 )     (2,405 )     (2,558 )     (2,767 )     (3,054 )
Tangible common equity $ 665,886     $ 661,293     $ 629,130     $ 626,945     $ 619,932  
                         
Total assets $ 7,746,568     $ 7,780,628     $ 7,828,066     $ 7,600,150     $ 7,358,991  
Goodwill   (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )
Other intangibles (b)     (2,273 )     (2,405 )     (2,558 )     (2,767 )     (3,054 )
Tangible assets $ 7,568,785     $ 7,602,713     $ 7,649,998     $ 7,421,873     $ 7,180,427  
                         
Average shareholders' equity $ 842,546     $ 814,941     $ 811,515     $ 806,709     $ 789,153  
Average goodwill   (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )
Average other intangibles (b)     (2,318 )     (2,477 )     (2,680 )     (2,924 )     (3,137 )
Average tangible common equity $ 664,718     $ 636,954     $ 633,325     $ 628,275     $ 610,506  
                         
                         
(a) Associated with branch optimization and headcount rationlization expense management strategies
(b) Amount does not include mortgage servicing rights
                          

CONTACT:
Brian J. Richardson
UNIVEST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Chief Financial Officer
215-721-2446, richardsonb@univest.net

Primary Logo

You just read:

Univest Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more