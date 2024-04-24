Elutia to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia”), a company pioneering drug-eluting biomatrix products, today announced that Dr. Randy Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Ferguson, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT).



Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

Presentation Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT)

Webcast: Click here

Elutia management will also participate in 1x1 investor meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024. If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Elutia, please register here.

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes biologic products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

Investors:

Matt Steinberg

FINN Partners

matt.steinberg@finnpartners.com