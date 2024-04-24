FreightCar America, Inc. to Present at Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

CHICAGO, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAIL), a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars, today announced that senior management will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, taking place on April 30 – May 2, 2024. Nicholas Randall, incoming President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Riordan, Chief Financial Officer, will begin the presentation at 6:30 PM CDT on May 1. FreightCar America, Inc. will also host one-on-ones with investors on Thursday, May 2, 2024.



Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentation on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.freightcaramerica.com under the “News and Events” section.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit www.freightcaramerica.com.

Investor Contact: RAILIR@riveron.com