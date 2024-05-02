Berkshire Bike and Board Announces Grand Opening Of Bloomfield Ct Location

Transforming Lives by Inspiring a Cycling Lifestyle

Newly renovated Berkshire Bike and Board in Bloomfield Ct. Grand Opening Party on May 10th from 5-7 pm.

We are thrilled to welcome the community back to our Bloomfield location.” — Keith Goeben

BLOOMFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berkshire Bike and Board Announces Grand Opening of Bloomfield Location

Berkshire Bike and Board, formerly Bloomfield Bicycle, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newly renovated Bloomfield location on Friday, May 10th, 2024. The event will occur from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at 38 Tunxis Ave Bloomfield, CT 06002.

Berkshire Bike and Board invite the community to join the grand opening party featuring woodfired pizza and beverages, creating an atmosphere for friends, family, and bike enthusiasts to come together and celebrate.

In addition to refreshments, attendees can participate in an exclusive raffle for a Velotric e-bike. To enter the raffle, visitors can explore the Berkshire Bike and Board website or visit the store before the event on May 10th. The winner will be drawn at 7:00 PM during the grand opening party, adding an extra element of anticipation to the evening.

Berkshire Bike and Board will offer limited pricing opportunities starting Thursday, May 8th, through Saturday, May 11th.

On Saturday, May 11th, Berkshire Bike and Board will host a bike rodeo. Kids can showcase their skills and learn the rules of the road. Ice cream will be provided for all rodeo participants.

"We are thrilled to welcome the community back to our Bloomfield location," said Keith, Manager of Berkshire Bike and Board. "This grand opening is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional service and quality products to our customers. We can't wait to celebrate with everyone, enjoying an evening of food, fun, and fantastic deals as we embark on this exciting journey together.”

Mark your calendars for the grand opening of Berkshire Bike and Board's Bloomfield location on Friday, May 10th, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Please visit berkshirebikeandboard.com or contact Keith Goeben at 860-242-9884 for more information.

About Berkshire Bike and Board:

Berkshire Bike and Board is a premier destination for cycling enthusiasts, offering a wide range of bikes, skis, and accessories to suit every need and skill level. With a commitment to exceptional service and quality products, Berkshire Bike and Board is dedicated to helping customers find their perfect ride and make unforgettable memories on the road or trail.

Contact:

Steffen Root

Co-Owner

Berkshire Bike and Board

413-528-5554

Sroot@berkshirebikeandboard.com

www.berkshirebikeandboard.com