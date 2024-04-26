75-Year-Old White Rock Native Defies Age, Trains for Ultra Grand Masters Bikini (Over 60) Contest
Local senior to compete in the "Ultra Grand Masters Bikini" class at WNBF Naturals, showcasing lifelong fitness and inspiring seniors worldwide.
I believe in pushing boundaries of what's expected at any age. It's not just about competition; it's about setting an example and inspiring others to believe in the possibilities of their later years”WHITE ROCK, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jan Collins, a lifelong resident of White Rock, has been an inspiration in her community, not just for her senior peers but for all ages. She will be competing in the Ultra Grand Masters Bikini class, a category for competitors aged 65 and older, highlighting her commitment to maintaining peak physical fitness well into her 70s.
— Jan Collins
The WNBF Naturals in Vancouver is one of the most respected natural bodybuilding competitions in the world, promoting athletes who have achieved their physique without the use of performance-enhancing substances. Jans participation highlights not only her fitness but also her commitment to natural health standards.
“I believe in pushing the boundaries of what's expected at any age. It's not just about competition; it's about setting an example and inspiring others to believe in the possibilities of their later years,” says Jan Collins.
Jans journey has been a beacon of motivation for many in White Rock, where she regularly shares her experiences and training tips. Her story is one of persistence, health, nutrition and the power of staying active as one ages.
As the competition date approaches, the community of White Rock watches with pride and anticipation, eager to support one of their own on the international stage. Jan not only represents her hometown but also stands as a symbol of ageless vigor and determination.
Blog -
https://jancollinswnbf.blogspot.com/
YouTube -
https://youtube.com/@fitforlifepro?si=2aodUZsNUL8HfZcO
Graham H. Robins
Fitforlife.pro
+1 360-603-0706
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other