Verizon to offer Latin music fans the chance to win a VIP experience at La Onda

Verizon connects fans to the music they love at the inaugural edition of Festival La Onda by BottleRock® in Napa Valley, CA

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today through May 13, Verizon is inviting Latin music fans to participate in a sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to Festival La Onda by BottleRock®. Held June 1 & 2 at the Napa Valley Expo, the inaugural edition of this two-day music festival will bring together the hottest Latin musical acts across genres including regional Mexican, Latin pop, Spanish rock, reggaetón, banda, mariachi, rap, norteño, cumbia, bolero and more. See full lineup here .

There are two grand prizes consisting of a VIP experience with two VIP tickets to La Onda for a winner and a guest, including round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations, and a $350 cash card.

There’s no purchase necessary to enter or win. The sweepstakes is open to U.S. residents at least eighteen (18) years old at the time of entry. To participate, just follow these easy steps:

Visit http://livenation.com/vzwnapa and complete the entry form. Upon your first entry submission, you will have the option to receive up to ten additional bonus entries (five per activity) by doing the following:

Subscribe to receive email updates from Verizon. View the brand’s Instagram page by clicking @TuVerizon for five bonus entries.



A random drawing will be conducted after the sweepstakes period, to randomly select the winners. Click here for official rules and details on how to participate.

Verizon is committed to connecting customers to the music and experiences they love. At Festival La Onda, Verizon will host a premium double decker viewing deck at the Verizon Stage. Fans can enjoy incredible views of their favorite artists’ sets, power up their devices at charging stations to stay connected throughout the festival and design their own custom Festival La Onda by BottleRock® phone cases. In addition to other Verizon-exclusive perks, Verizon will also offer a fast lane for fans to conveniently get merchandise and provide customers with opportunities to pick up exclusive festival merch at select Verizon retail stores in the Bay Area, for a limited time only.

You can find more details about Festival La Onda by Bottlerock® here: https://www.laondafest.com .

Media contact:

Ana Rosella Ibarra

ana.ibarra@verizon.com