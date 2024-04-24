Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,352 in the last 365 days.

The Honest Company to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 8, 2024

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a personal care company dedicated to creating clean- and sustainably-designed products, today announced that it will report first quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review first quarter 2024 financial results at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET on the same day. The live webcast can be accessed at https://investors.honest.com. For those interested in participating in the conference call by phone, please go to this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1c23ecdf483947929a00c199699896fc and you will be provided with dial-in details directly to your registered email. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the Company’s website for one year.

About The Honest Company

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a personal care company dedicated to creating clean-and sustainably-designed products spanning categories across diapers, wipes, baby personal care, beauty, apparel, household care and wellness. Founded in 2012, the Company is on a mission to challenge ingredients, ideals, and industries through the power of the Honest brand, the Honest team, and the Honest Standard. Honest products are available via Honest.com, leading online retailers and approximately 49,000 retail locations across the United States and Canada. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com.

Investor Contacts:
Elizabeth Bouquard
ebouquard@thehonestcompany.com

Investor Inquiries:
investors@thehonestcompany.com

Media Contact:
Jennifer Kroog Rosenberg
jrosenberg@thehonestcompany.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

The Honest Company to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 8, 2024

Distribution channels: Retail ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more