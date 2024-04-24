Update: Planning, Housing and Parks Committee will meet at 2 p.m. on April 24, 2024

MARYLAND, April 24 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

The Montgomery County Council's Planning, Housing and Parks Committee will now meet at 2 p.m. to review the FY25 Operating Budget for the Maryland-National Park and Planning Commission

Update: The Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee meeting, which was previously scheduled for Wednesday, April 24 at 2:30 p.m., will now start at 2 p.m. The committee will review the FY25 Operating Budgets for the Maryland-National Park and Planning Commission’s (M-NCPPC) Administration Fund, Central Administrative Service and the Parks Fund.

More detail on the agenda item is provided below.

Maryland-National Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC) - Administration Fund, Central Administrative Services, and Parks Fund

Review: The PHP Committee will review the County Executive’s more than $203 million recommended FY25 Operating for M-NCPPC, which is an increase of more than $12 million, or 6.4 percent, from the approved FY24 Operating Budget. The County Executive’s recommended budget is $6.7 million less than M-NCPPC’s requested FY25 Operating Budget. The budget for the M-NCPPC includes tax supported funds, self-supporting funds, debt service and reserves. The tax-supported operating budget consists of the Administration Fund, the Park Fund and the Advance Land Acquisition Debt Service Fund. There are three non-tax supported funds within the M-NCPPC, including the Enterprise Fund, the Property Management Fund and the Special Revenue Fund.

M-NCPPC is a bi-county agency which operates in Montgomery County through a Planning Board and a Park Commission. The Planning Department prepares master and sector plans for Planning Board review and approval by the Council. The Parks Department oversees the acquisition, development and management of Montgomery County’s parks system, which is currently comprised of over 37,000 acres across 420 parks.

