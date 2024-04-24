Montgomery County Council Seeks Applicants for the Public Election Fund Committee, Board of Investment Trustees for the Montgomery County Employee Retirement Plans and the Board of Trustees for the Consolidated Retiree Health Benefits Trust

MARYLAND, April 24 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to serve as the Council-recommended representative on the Board of Investment Trustees for the Montgomery County Employee Retirement Plans and the Board of Trustees for the Consolidated Retiree Health Benefits Trust. In addition, the Council is seeking applicants to serve on the Committee to Recommend Funding for the Public Election Fund.

Applications should be sent via email to Council.Clerk@montgomerycountymd.gov or via mail to the Council Office Building. Additional details are provided below.

Committee to Recommend Funding for the Public Election Fund

The Council has extended the deadline to submit applications for those wishing to serve on the Committee to Recommend Funding for the Public Election Fund. The committee was established in 2014 to provide public campaign financing for candidates running for County elective office. The Committee is composed of seven County residents appointed by the County Council for a four-year term beginning on May 1 of the first year of the Council's term of office.

The deadline for interested candidates to submit applications is 5 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2024. Additional details for applicants are available in the press release.

Board of Investment Trustees for Employee Retirement Plans and the Board of Trustees for the Consolidated Retiree Health Benefits Trust

The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to serve as the Council-recommended representative on the Board of Investment Trustees for the Montgomery County Employee Retirement Plans and the Board of Trustees for the Consolidated Retiree Health Benefits Trust. The boards set investment policies and evaluate and monitor investment managers and the performance of the Trust Funds.

The Board of Investment Trustees for the Montgomery County Employee Retirement Plans consists of 13 trustees appointed by the County Executive and confirmed by the County Council. The board is responsible for overseeing the investment of approximately $5.5 billion in assets for approximately 16,500 active and retired members of the three retirement plans.

The Board of Trustees for the Consolidated Retiree Health Benefits Trust consists of 19 trustees, 13 of whom are members of the Board of Investment Trustees. The board responsible for overseeing the investment program for the Consolidated Retiree Health Benefits Trust, which has assets of approximately $1.4 billion.

The deadline for interested candidates to submit applications is 5 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2024. Additional details for applicants are available in the press release.

How to Apply

A cover letter expressing interest, including a resume (no more than 4 pages in length) listing professional and civic experience, home address, political affiliation, telephone number, and email address, should be sent via email to Council.Clerk@montgomerycountymd.gov addressed to Council President Friedson, or sent via mail to Council President Friedson, Stella B. Werner Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20850.